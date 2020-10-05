Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Baldwin County Youth Orchestra Launches GoFundMe to Cover Damages Caused By Hurricane Sally

This campaign will run until January 10th, 2021.

Oct. 5, 2020  

Baldwin County Youth Orchestra has launched a GoFundMe to raise money to help with damages caused by Hurricane Sally

The BCYO has for 11 years now relied on the generosity of businesses and churches for a rehearsal space. Hurricane Sally damaged the current building to the point it cannot be used in the near future.

The BCYO is launching a $50,000 building campaign so that the organization can start the process of purchasing or leasing a building that will represent the professionalism, creative, and artistic side of the youth that take lessons and rehearse there.

Learn more and donate at https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/baldwin-county-youth-orchestra-building-campaign.


