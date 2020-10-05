Baldwin County Youth Orchestra Launches GoFundMe to Cover Damages Caused By Hurricane Sally

This campaign will run until January 10th, 2021.

Baldwin County Youth Orchestra has launched a GoFundMe to raise money to help with damages caused by Hurricane Sally

The BCYO has for 11 years now relied on the generosity of businesses and churches for a rehearsal space. Hurricane Sally damaged the current building to the point it cannot be used in the near future.

The BCYO is launching a $50,000 building campaign so that the organization can start the process of purchasing or leasing a building that will represent the professionalism, creative, and artistic side of the youth that take lessons and rehearse there.

Learn more and donate at https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/baldwin-county-youth-orchestra-building-campaign.

