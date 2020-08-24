Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Maximum Occupancy for Indoor and Outdoor Theatre Expands in Belgium

Article Pixel

Mask wearing remains obligatory.

Aug. 24, 2020  

Belgium has announced updates to their social distancing protocols, Xinhua Net reports.

The maximum occupancy for theatre venues has increased for both indoor and outdoor venues. Indoor venues are capped at 200 people, while outdoor venues are capped at 400 people.

With these new protocols, mask wearing is still obligatory.

The announcement of these updates is included with the reopening of schools on September 1, along with expansions of occupancy at sporting events and cultural activities.

Read the full story HERE.



Related Articles View More Belgium Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Trans-Siberian Orchestra Will Not Tour This Holiday Season
  • Watch Rachel Bay Jones In Concert Tonight With Seth Rudetsky
  • VIDEOS: Watch More Highlights of Our Next on Stage: Dance Edition Contestants - Enter Now to Win!
  • 10 Broadway Choreography Tutorials You Can Follow Along with At Home!