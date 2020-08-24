Maximum Occupancy for Indoor and Outdoor Theatre Expands in Belgium

Mask wearing remains obligatory.

Belgium has announced updates to their social distancing protocols, Xinhua Net reports.

The maximum occupancy for theatre venues has increased for both indoor and outdoor venues. Indoor venues are capped at 200 people, while outdoor venues are capped at 400 people.

With these new protocols, mask wearing is still obligatory.

The announcement of these updates is included with the reopening of schools on September 1, along with expansions of occupancy at sporting events and cultural activities.

