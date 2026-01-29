The UP Festival Returns to Brussels in March

🎭 NEW! Belgium Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Belgium & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The UP Festival — Circus & Performing Arts is scheduled to take place in Brussels next month, bringing a program of contemporary circus and performance works to multiple venues across the Belgian capital.

The UP Festival will run March 19–29, 2026, featuring circus performances in traditional venues and public spaces. The festival’s program includes both Belgian and international productions, with performances that blend elements of contemporary dance, theatre and circus arts.

The event incorporates indoor shows under tents and collaborations with local cultural partners. This year’s lineup includes programmed works by Belgian companies, such as L’Habeas Corpus Cie, which presents “Chwallow,” a production described as visual and movement-driven, mixing elements of performance, physical theatre and contemporary circus.

Festival organizers have designed the UP Festival to attract professional audiences, students and the general public interested in multidisciplinary live performance. The festival’s dates and venues are confirmed through the Brussels regional cultural calendar.

The UP Festival adds to Belgium’s growing roster of performing arts events in 2026, following early-year theatre and dance showcases and preceding larger spring festivals scheduled later in the season.