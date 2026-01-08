Open Call Launched For S+T+ARTS Prize 2026

🎭 NEW! Belgium Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Belgium & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Submissions are now open for the prestigious STARTS Prize of the European Commission, awarded to pioneering innovations at the intersection of science, technology, and the arts. Winners will receive a total of €40,000 in prize money. The deadline is March 4, 2026.

STARTS–Science, Technology, and Arts–is a long-term initiative of the European Commission dedicated to advancing European innovation policy. Since 2016, Ars Electronica has been responsible for organizing the annual STARTS Prize, honoring projects that develop innovative approaches to social, ecological, and economic challenges. Art is understood as a key driver in this process—a catalyst that brings scientific and technological insight into public discourse.

Prize Money in Two Categories

The STARTS Prize is awarded in two categories: The Grand Prize – Artistic Exploration (€20,000) honors artistic research and works whose adoption by the arts has great potential to influence or change the use, application, or perception of technology. The Grand Prize – Innovative Collaboration (€20,000) recognizes collaborations between industry or technology and the artistic and creative sector. Artists, scientists, technologists, institutions, labs, and companies are invited to submit their best projects.

Exhibition at the Ars Electronica Festival

In addition to the prize money, the Grand Prize winners will participate at the Ars Electronica Festival (September 9-13, 2026) and at events hosted by the consortium partners. These include INOVA+, French Tech Grand Provence, Media Solutions Center Baden-Württemberg, HLRS High Performance Computing Center Stuttgart, Salzburg Festival, Sónar, T6Ecosystems and Kustodie at TUD Dresden University of Technology.

The project is funded by the European Union under the Grant Agreement No 101135691. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union. The European Union cannot be held responsible for them.