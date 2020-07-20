Belgium's Varia Theater Announces 2020-2021 Season

The Varia Theater in Belgium announced their 2020-2021 season on July 3, according to their site.

Performances begin with Science Fiction by Selma Alaoui in October 2020, followed by PAN! by Marius von Mayenburg, Dressing Room by François Emmanuel, After the Trojans by Claudio Bernardo, and many more.

The Varia Theater is one of the flagship places of Brussels cultural life. Equipped with two performance rooms called the Large and the Small Varia, it is intended to be a chamber of echoes in the contemporary world. Its rich and varied program is made up mainly of theater performances and remains open to dance, circus, theater for young audiences and music.

Since its creation in 1982, the Théâtre Varia has been able to forge close ties with the public, in particular by setting up a vast program of cultural mediation. The proposed public actions aim to stir up audiences in their diversity, to make people want to discover shows, and to enrich the artists themselves in their relationship with those who come to see them on stage.

