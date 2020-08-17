Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Belgium Arts Sector Starts #SoundOfSilence Social Media Campaign

Aug. 17, 2020  
The Belgium arts events sector has shared a message of upset to the lack of government support, reports the Brussels Times.

The hashtag #SoundOfSilence was shared on social media to denounce the lack of support measures for the cultures and arts events sector.

Many venues have been closed since early spring due to the current global health crisis, with many out of work.

Although with some regulations lessened, events could be taking place, but many local authorities have banned all events for an uncertain amount of time.

