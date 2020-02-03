THE SNOWY DAY Will Melt Audiences' Hearts at Adventure Theatre MTC

Adventure Theatre MTC brings audiences in from the cold with stories of Peter and friends in The Snowy Day and Other Stories by Ezra Jack Keats directed by Victoria Murray Baatin. Based on the series of books that broke the color barrier in children's literature, audiences will delight in the flurry of wonder and the innocence of childhood featuring their favorite characters: Peter, Archie, Willie, and Amy. Recommended for all ages, tickets are on sale now at www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or call 301-634-2270.

Executive Director Leon Seemann, Education Director Margo Brenner Collins, and Artistic Director Chil Kong are excited about this beautiful show that follows the character of Peter and his friend Archie around the neighborhood in four of Ezra Jack Keats' beloved tales, The Snowy Day, Whistle for Willie, Goggles!, and A Letter to Amy. Renowned for his tender personality, the character of Peter faces relatable everyday challenges to which children of all ages will find delightfully entertaining.

Chil Kong, Artistic Director of Adventure Theatre MTC says, "We have an extremely diverse cast and creative team that are really enjoying the simple childhood pleasures we associate with Keats' work. His focus on these learning moments and relatable challenges makes his illustrations and words timeless, and families are going to walk away with having that warmth captured in their hearts regardless of age. This book means so much to Adventure Theatre, honoring Ezra Jack Keats and his multicultural philosophy of wanting no child to feel like an outsider."

The Snowy Day and Other Stories By Ezra Jack Keats is recommended for all ages. Tickets are $20.50 each with group and field trip rates available. The press performance will be Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 2pm. All performances will take place at Adventure Theatre MTC, 7300 MacArthur Blvd, Glen Echo, MD, 20812 in the historic Glen Echo Park.

ABOUT ADVENTURE THEATRE MTC

Adventure Theatre MTC educates and inspires new generations of theater artists and audiences with exceptional theatrical experiences.

THE SNOWY DAY AND OTHER STORIES BY Ezra Jack Keats FACT SHEET

February 14- April 5, 2020

Directed by Victoria Baatin

Adapted for the stage by Jerome Hairston

Based on the books by Ezra Jack Keats

Produced by special arrangement with Plays for Young Audiences

Recommended for All Ages

All performances held in Glen Echo Park

CAST

Female 1.............................................................................................................. Shayla Lowe

Male 1/Peter........................................................................................................ Tyasia Velines

Male 2 .................................................................................................................. Morgan Nicholas Scott

Puppeter ............................................................................................................. Rj Pavel

PRODUCTION CREW

Director................................................................................................................. Victoria Murray Baatin

Assistant Director............................................................................................... Ashara Crutchfield

Orchestrator & Sound Designer...................................................................... Nick Hernandez

Costume Designer............................................................................................. Paris Francesca

Set Designer....................................................................................................... April Joy (Vester) Bastian

Lighting Designer............................................................................................... Alberto Segarra

Assistant Lighting Designer............................................................................. Hailey LaRoe

Sound Designer................................................................................................. Nick Hernandez

Projections Designer......................................................................................... Dylan Uremovich

Props & Puppet Designer................................................................................. Patti Kalil

Production Stage Manager.............................................................................. Kirsten Parker

Asst. Stage Manager......................................................................................... Monica Cook

IMPORTANT DATES/SPECIAL EVENTS

Production Run Dates - February 14- April 5, 2020

Pay What You Can Performance- February 14, 2020 at 7pm

Pajama Party with free milk & cookies- February 14, 2020 at 7pm

Press Opening - February 16, 2020 at 2pm

American Sign Language Interpreted Performance - February 29, 2020 at 2pm

Sensory/Autism Friendly Performance- February 29, 2020 at 2pm and March 15, 2020 at 2pm





