A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns For One Weekend Only At The Weinberg Center For The Arts

Maryland Ensemble Theatre and the Weinberg Center for the Arts will present the return of A CHRISTMAS CAROL for one weekend only, December 12–14. The annual tradition will bring MET’s storytellers back to the stage in a production filled with music, theatricality, and Dickens’ enduring themes of generosity and transformation.

This year’s cast will be led by Tad Janes as Ebenezer Scrooge, joined by Jeremy Myers as Bob Cratchit, Sean Byrne as Fred, and James McGarvey as Jacob Marley. Gene Fouche will appear as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Jack Evans as the Ghost of Christmas Present, and Lisa Burl as Mrs. Cratchit, with Lena Janes as Belle. Two swings, Cade Macfee (Fred, Cratchit, Marley) and Jennifer Pagano (Past, Mrs. Cratchit, Present, Belle), will support the production.

The youth ensemble will feature Ember Pak and Zack Bitto as Tiny Tim, Eliza Wood and Sophia Mordkofsky as Ella Rose Cratchit, Izzy Wood and Tallulah Hammel as Belinda Cratchit, and Leland Pak and Carter Hammock as Peter Cratchit. Additional youth roles will include Will Pullen and Colin Wittich as Boy Scrooge, Matlyn Rhoads and Ripley Damanti as Fan, Dylan Poireir and Rhys Berg as Turkey Boy/Child, and Jolie Abreu and Nicolette Harris as Caroler/Child #2. The junior ensemble will include Lucy Campbell, Piper Estok, Searlait Hoyt, Cash Ritchie, Hazel Pak, Carolyn Smithhisler, Liz Bitto, Maya Evans, Lucy Foster, Ella Griffin, Alexandria Harris, and Layla Vanadio.

Behind the scenes, Director Julie Herber will lead the creative team, joined by Stage Manager Devin Gaither and Assistant Stage Manager Rebecca Carroll. Lighting will be designed and operated by Steph Knapp, with Kaydin Hamby as Mic Operator/Carol & Sound Operator.

SHOWTIMES & TICKETS

Dates: December 12–14, 2025

Times: Friday at 8 p.m.; Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday at 2 p.m.

Location: Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W Patrick Street, Frederick, MD

Tickets: $17–$28

Tickets are available through the Weinberg Center for the Arts box office and website.