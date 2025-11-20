Tickets for SUFFS National Tour at Hippodrome Theatre to go on Sale This Week

🎭 NEW! Baltimore Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Baltimore & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The first national tour of SUFFS, the acclaimed Tony Award-winning musical about the passionate American women who fought tirelessly for the right to vote, will arrive in Baltimore as part of the 2025-26 Broadway Season. The inspiring, award-winning musical is set to appear at Baltimore's historic Hippodrome Theatre at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center from May 26-30, 2026.

Created by Shaina Taub, the first woman to ever independently win Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Score in the same season, this new musical boldly explores the triumphs and failures of a struggle for equality that's far from over. It's a given that the women of the suffragist movement—who called themselves “Suffs” for short—were brilliant, but as they fought tirelessly for the right to vote, they were also flawed, stubborn, passionate and funny. SUFFS tells their story: the remarkable friendships, the heartbreak, and how this movement brought them together—or, in some cases, tore them apart.