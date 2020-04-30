Shriver Hall Concert Series Presents Pianist Inon Barnatan In Free Online Streamed Concert

Shriver Hall Concert Series presents pianist Inon Barnatan on Sunday, May 3 at 5:30pm in a recital streamed at Facebook.com/ShriverConcerts.

Hailed by The New York Times for his "flair...poise, passion, and beautiful sound," Inon Barnatan returns to Shriver Hall Concert Series for his Recital Debut. In a thoughtfully curated program, he explores works of musical transformation across two centuries, followed by Schubert's transcendent final sonata.

Sunday, May 3 at 5:30pm

Inon Barnatan, piano

MENDELSSOHN: Selected Songs without Words

STEVENSON: Peter Grimes Fantasy

GERSHWIN: Prelude No. 2

GERSHWIN: I Got Rhythm (arr. Earl Wild)

SCHUBERT: Sonata in B-flat major, D. 960

The Yale Gordon Young Artist Concert

Streaming details at shriverconcerts.org/inon and facebook.com/ShriverConcerts.

Celebrated for his poetic sensibility, musical intelligence, and consummate artistry, Inon Barnatan has been described by The New York Times as "one of the most admired pianists of his generation."

In July 2019, Inon Barnatan began his tenure as artistic director of California's La Jolla Music Society Summerfest. The 2019-20 season continues with the release, on Pentatone, of a two-volume set of Beethoven's complete piano concertos with Alan Gilbert and London's Academy of St. Martin in the Fields. Concerto appearances include the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl, the Chicago, Royal Stockholm, and New Jersey symphonies, and, with the Cincinnati Symphony, a recreation of the legendary 1808 concert at which Beethoven premiered his Fourth Piano Concerto, Choral Fantasy, and Fifth and Sixth symphonies. Barnatan gives his solo recital debut at Carnegie Hall's Zankel Hall, returns to Alice Tully Hall with Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, and reunites with his frequent recital partner, cellist Alisa Weilerstein, for tours on both sides of the Atlantic.

Barnatan's 2018-19 highlights included concertos with the NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchestra, Israel Philharmonic, the Pittsburgh, Oregon, and Houston symphonies, the Australian Chamber Orchestra at Lincoln Center, and a Beethoven concerto cycle with New Jersey's Princeton Symphony. Solo recital engagements took him to Boston, Seattle, and London. In addition to performances with the Dover and St. Lawrence quartets at Carnegie Hall, he toured nationally with the Calidore Quartet, and with Alisa Weilerstein, violinist Sergey Khachatryan, and percussionist Colin Currie.

A regular performer with the world's foremost orchestras, Barnatan served from 2014 to 2017 as the New York Philharmonic's first artist-in-association. In 2017, he made his BBC Proms debut and gave the season-opening concert with the Los Angeles Philharmonic. Recent debuts include the Chicago, Baltimore, Fort Worth, Indianapolis, Nashville, San Diego, and Seattle symphonies, as well as the Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra and the London, Helsinki, Hong Kong, and Royal Stockholm philharmonics. Other recent highlights include a Beethoven cycle in Marseilles; performances with the San Francisco Symphony at Carnegie Hall; and a U.S. tour with the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields, where Barnatan played and conducted from the keyboard. He also joined the Minnesota Orchestra for a New Year's Eve concert, a Midwest tour, and a return to the BBC Proms in 2018.

Barnatan is the recipient of an Avery Fisher Career Grant and Lincoln Center's Martin E. Segal Award. He was a member of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center's CMS Two program, and continues to make CMS appearances in New York and on tour. He has commissioned and premiered many works by living composers, including Thomas Adès, Sebastian Currier, Avner Dorman, Alan Fletcher, Joseph Hallman, Alasdair Nicolson, Andrew Norman, Matthias Pintscher, and others. Last season, he gave collaborative recitals at Carnegie Hall and Philadelphia's Kimmel Center with soprano Renée Fleming, and in both 2016 and 2018 he collaborated with the Mark Morris Dance Group at New York's Mostly Mozart Festival.

Barnatan's most recent album is a live recording of Messiaen's Des canyons aux étoilesat the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival. In 2015 he released Rachmaninov & Chopin: Cello Sonatas on Decca Classics with Alisa Weilerstein. His solo recordings, including a 2006 debut on Bridge Records, and, on Avie, Darknesse Visible (2012) and Schubert's late sonatas (2013), have received wide acclaim.

Born in Tel Aviv, Barnatan started playing the piano at the age of three and made his orchestral debut at eleven. He first studied with Victor Derevianko, a student of the Russian master Heinrich Neuhaus, before moving to London in 1997 to study at the Royal Academy of Music with Christopher Elton and Maria Curcio, a student of the legendary Artur Schnabel. Leon Fleisher has also been an influential teacher and mentor. Barnatan currently resides in New York City.

For more information visit inonbarnatan.com





