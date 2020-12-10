Prepare for the Celebration of Las Posadas at Adventure Theatre

This Sunday, December 13, Contemos Nuestras Historias con Andrea Sarralde welcomes children's author Ana Oropeza and chocolate maker Patricia Gómez. ATMTC students Susana Lopez and Valeria Morales will lead the audience in a traditional Posadas song. This show is presented in Spanish and marks the second episode in Adventure Theatre MTC's new, recurring Spanish-language virtual series. Andrea and her guests will explore the celebration of Las Posadas ("The Inns")-and make a holiday treat to eat. Contemos Nuestras Historias will air live on Sunday at 2PM ET free on Facebook Live.

Executive Team, Leon Seemann, Margo Brenner Collins, and Chil Kong hope children and families of all traditions will enjoy learning about this holiday celebration dear to Spanish speakers. Says Kong, "Andrea and Contemos Nuestras Historias are wonderful additions to Adventure Theatre. We're honored to provide a space for the Spanish-speaking members of our community and to bring together culture, books, song, and food-as well as ATMTC Academy's talented students."

Contemos Nuestras Historias will premiere free on Facebook December 13, 2020 at 2PM ET. For more information, visit www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or call 301-634-2270.