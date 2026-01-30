PAW PATROL LIVE! “A MIGHTY ADVENTURE” Coming To Baltimore In 2026

🎭 NEW! Baltimore Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Baltimore & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group will bring PAW PATROL LIVE! “A MIGHTY ADVENTURE” to Baltimore in 2026 as part of the touring stage production based on the animated preschool series PAW Patrol. The live show continues the story following the events of PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie and features characters from the franchise in a new theatrical adventure.

The production will take place on Saturday, May 9, 2026, with performances scheduled for 10:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m. at the Hippodrome Theatre, located at 12 North Eutaw Street in Baltimore. Tickets will be available starting at $29 and may be purchased through the Hippodrome Theatre Box Office or via Ticketmaster, with additional fees and taxes potentially applying.

A Mighty Adventure follows Chase, Marshall, Skye, and the rest of the PAW Patrol team after they have saved Adventure City using their Mighty Pup powers. The story centers on a street celebration that is disrupted when scientist Victoria Vance attempts to derail the event with a new invention, requiring the pups to work together to stop her and restore order.

The stage production is based on PAW Patrol, the animated preschool series airing on Nickelodeon and produced by Spin Master Entertainment. PAW Patrol Live! “A Mighty Adventure” marks the fourth touring stage production created by VStar Entertainment Group and Nickelodeon. Since the launch of the live touring series in 2016, PAW Patrol Live! productions have been presented internationally and seen by millions of audience members worldwide.

A limited number of VIP Meet & Greet Experience tickets will be available for the Baltimore engagement. The VIP experience includes a premium seat and a post-show photo opportunity with PAW Patrol characters, with each attendee required to hold a VIP ticket.

Additional information about the tour and mailing list updates is available through the official PAW Patrol Live! website.