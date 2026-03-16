Peter Filichia’s MUSICALS WITHOUT MUSIC To Receive Live Tv Taping In Baltimore

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Peter Filichia’s play MUSICALS WITHOUT MUSIC will receive a live television taping presented by Flipping the Script Productions at La Familia Soundstage.

The event will invite audiences to participate as a studio audience during the taping of the satirical stage work. The production will transform the venue into a nightclub-style setting with table seating and lounge-style arrangements designed to create an immersive performance environment.

The play presents a series of comedic sketches examining the moments in musicals that occur between songs, offering a humorous look at the conventions of musical theatre.

The cast will include Baltimore performers Ezra Horwitz, Rima Hoopes, M. Holden Warren, and Bryce Uboh. The production will be directed by George Andre Tittle.

Filichia is a longtime theatre critic and historian who has written for publications including Playbill, TheaterMania, and The Star-Ledger. A former president of the Drama Desk, he has attended more than 11,000 theatrical performances during his career.

Flipping the Script Productions was founded by Stephen Rourke and focuses on developing original works that combine live theatre and filmed performance.

Event Information

MUSICALS WITHOUT MUSIC

Live TV Taping

La Familia Soundstage

836 Guilford Avenue

Baltimore, MD

The event will begin at 5:00 p.m. Admission is free and reservations are required.