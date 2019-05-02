National Players Return To Olney Theatre Center To Conclude TOUR 70

National Players, America's longest-running touring company and the hallmark outreach program of the Olney Theatre Center, conclude their 70th tour with a homestand featuring repertory presentations an adaptation of Jules Verne's Around the World in 80 Days from May 22-May 26 and Shakespeare's Twelfth Night from May 29-June 2 in Olney's Historic Theatre.

"We're so excited to have Tour 70 close out their year by presenting these two shows on the Historic stage," says Jason King Jones, Artistic Director of the National Players. "Their growth these last ten months has been immeasurable, and I know our audiences will be thrilled to see the result of that when they come home."

The audiences may be excited for the Players return, but the National Players are even moreso. Reflecting on the last ten months on the road, Tour 70 member Deidre Staples said, "We've performed these shows for so many people and each person I've met, performance we've done, or adventure we've had is like adding a pebble to a jar. A year later, I have this jar full of discoveries and ideas and I'm excited to share that with those who gifted me the jar in the first place."

The National Players company consists of 10 early-career artists who tour the United States with their three-play repertory to performing arts centers and universities but also schools, rural community centers, penitentiaries and other arts deprived areas. Over the past 10-months National Players have performed all-over Maryland and the United States with stops as varied as performance centers in Memphis, community centers in Texas, and penitentiaries in Yankton, South Dakota. All-in-all, the company has travelled more than 13,000 miles. The company for Tour 70 includes: Josh Bierman, Jamie Boller, Benjamin DeCamp Cole, Emily Dalton, Katie Grindeland, David Reece Hutchison, Adanna Paul, Hugh Raup, Cedrick L. Riggs, Jr., and Deidre Staples.

Around the World in 80 Days

By Laura Eason

Based on the Novel by Jules Verne

Directed by Jared Mezzocchi

The performances run from Wednesday, May 22 - Sunday, May 26. The show is at 7:30pm on Wednesday-Saturday, with 1:30pm performances on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are $20/$10 for members.

The time: 1872. The claim: The world can be traveled in 80 days. The wager: 20,000 pounds. Determined to win, Phileas Fogg sets off with a rigid itinerary and bewildered new valet in tow-only to discover the unpredictable just might be the most rewarding of all. Join the National Players as they travel by boat, train, and elephant in Jules Verne's epic adventure. Full of daring rescues, brash duels, and unexpected romance, Around the World in 80 Days is a trip you won't soon forget.

Twelfth Night

By William Shakespeare

Directed by Jenna Duncan

Set Design by Charlie Calvert

Lighting Design by Sarah Tundermann

Sound Design by Roc Lee

Costume Design by Jeannette Christensen

The performances run from Wednesday, May 29 - Sunday, June 2. The show is at 7:30pm on Wednesday-Saturday, with 1:30pm performances on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are $20/$10 for members.

Shipwrecked and alone, Viola disguises herself as a boy and enters into Duke Orsino's service. Lovesick Orsino sends her to court the Lady Olivia, but Olivia is much more interested in this cute young newcomer... When, unbeknownst to her, Viola's identical twin Sebastian also washes ashore, a merry brand of chaos ensues.



One of Shakespeare's most delightful plays, Twelfth Night is a classic tale of reckless revenge, mistaken identity, and mismatched lovers. All audiences will enjoy the National Players' fresh take on this spirited story.





