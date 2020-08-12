DMV QFEST 3.0 Calls Upon Playwrights, Devisers and Theatre Makers

Sign up for the festival by Friday, August 21st at 11:59pm EST.

Adventure Theatre MTC, Convergence Theatre, 4615 Theatre Company, and ArtsCentric are inviting playwrights, devisers, and theatre makers to DMV QFEST 3.0: Speak Your Truth. This iteration of QFest is centered around identity. Race, gender, sexuality, and our background informs who we are - but how? To what extent? How does identity shift? How does it affect the way you see the world or the way the world sees you? Create a piece that centers on your identity and how it does - or does not - influence and shape you. We ask artists to speak for their truth and their communities, not for others.

They are committed to defining this space for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) and LGBTQ+ artists from the DMV, who have worked in the DMV, or feel connected to the DMV, and encourage stories showing how the LGBTQ+ and BIPOC communities intersect.

Next steps: If you are interested in participating as a playwright, here is what you need to know:

To sign up for the festival, email them at dmvqfest@gmail.com by Friday, August 21st at 11:59pm EST.

On Saturday August 22nd, you will receive an email from them with 5 items to incorporate in your script for the festival.

Scripts (no more than 10 pages/10 minutes) must be sent as a pdf to this email address (dmvqfest@gmail.com) no later than Monday August 24th at 11:59pm EST.

Zoom Rehearsals: First rehearsal either Wednesday August 26th or Thursday August 27th, and second rehearsal Saturday August 29th (exact EST times TBD).

Live Zoom Performances: Sunday August 30th (exact EST times TBD)

Stay tuned for more details! Submissions and questions may be addressed to dmvqfest@gmail.com. They are looking forward to hearing from you and lifting your voice!

