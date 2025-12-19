Review: THE CHER SHOW at Stadthalle Wien

Get all the top news & discounts for Austria & beyond.
THE CHER SHOW ON TOUR- OPENING NIGHT IN VIENNA
Do you believe in life after love, in flashy paillettes and loads of Vintage Vegas-style show attitudes? THE CHER SHOW is celebrating its Tour start in Vienna, in the (for this show oversized) Stadthalle F, and what's not to celebrate about a Show featuring 35 Hits from CHER, the show's plot? CHER is a Popculture Icon, the so-called Goddess of Pop, with a colourful musical repertoire from folk song to disco or Rock, sounds like a perfect match for a Musical. Cheryl Sarkisian's life, full of ups and downs, is everything you need for a dramatic, stagy Extravaganza.
A CHERS DRAMA
With three CHERs in different life periods, Babe CHER (Pamina Lenn), Lady CHER (Hannah Leser), and Cologne's former sparkling Diamond, Sophie Berner as Star CHER, three powerful voices, smashing hit after hit, but nevertheless, the show stumbles from one event ot the other without tightening the knot. We got more questions than answers from the thin plot, but we got glitter.
The dance numbers were (more than only) influenced by other great Choreographers (like Bob Fosse). Director and Choreographer Christopher Tölle sought to give the show a funny yet emotional tone. Still, it needs more than paillettes and familiar songs (and of course, no audience members seeing the show as an invitation to show off their non-existent vocal talents) to create theatre magic. In the end, the encore did the trick and brought audiences out of their seats, shaking off what they’ve experienced so far and singing the familiar songs from the top of their lungs. CHER always is and always will be a Phenomenon for what she brought to the Entertainment world. The Musical is more like a concert for fans than a biographical stage show, but if you believe in live after love, you might also still believe in CHER after the Musical.
THE CHER SHOW is now touring through Austria and Germany. For further information, click here
Tour Dates:
18.12.-23.12.2025 WIEN (AT), Stadthalle F
26.12.-28.12.2025 LINZ (AT), TipsArena
31.12.-04.01.2026 GRAZ (AT), Helmut List Halle
08.01.-11.01.2026 NÜRNBERG, Kia Metropol Arena
14.01.-18.01.2026 BREMEN, Metropol Theater
20.01.-25.01.2026 KÖLN, Motorworld
28.01.-01.02.2026 FRANKFURT, myticket Jahrhunderthalle
10.02.-13.02.2026 DRESDEN, Messe
15.02.-22.02.2026 HAMBURG, Inselpark Arena
24.02.-08.03.2026 MÜNCHEN, Deutsches Theater
11.03.-15.03.2026 DUISBURG, Theater am Marientor
20.03.-26.04.2026 BERLIN, Stage Bluemax Theater