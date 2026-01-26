L'ELISIR D'AMORE Comes to Wiener Staatsoper

🎭 NEW! Austria Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Austria & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Opera L'elisir d'amore is coming to Wiener Staatsoper. Melodramma giocoso in zwei Akten, text Felice Romani, language Italienisch.

Performances run through 11 May 2026.

The penniless and insecure Nemorino loves the rich and well-read Adina. To win her over, he buys a love potion from the quack doctor Dulcamara - in reality a bottle of wine. But of course it is not the wine that ensures a happy ending, but his loving heart - and Adina's.

"When you talk about Otto Schenk's work, the key message is probably that he was always concerned with people. With compassion, with a loving but also critical eye. But above all, for all his education, knowledge and intellectuality, he was completely open-minded. He preferred to work with a sensuality of life and the characters that ultimately defined his theater." -Diana Kienast, former head stage manager of the Vienna State Opera and long-time collaborator of Otto Schenk

