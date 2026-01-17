Review: DISNEY'S TARZAN THE MUSICAL at Stage Theater Neue Flora

Back into Hamburg's Jungle, back to Disney’s Tarzan, where a new “king” is flying through the air at the Stage Thearter Neue Flora. A fresh and yet familiar face, Philipp Büttner
is now starring as the title hero. Büttner is no stranger to the Neue Flora, nor to Disney; he played Aladdin
and Hercules
at this beautiful theatre, he went on tour with DISNEY IN CONCERT
, and is now returning to The Flora, ready to present his Tarzan and to take audiences by storm. While Alexander Klaws
has taken us down memory lane on opening night
), Büttner is presenting a rather different side of the beloved mysterious ape-man. He is well-known for his vocal power, a charming, warmhearted voice that snuggles audiences' ears and hearts. Apart from the loud and spectacular moments (if you haven’t seen the show by now, there are plenty), your heart will melt when Büttner sings the eleven o’clock number Wer ich wirklich bin (Everything That I Am).
As mentioned, Tarzan marks his third Disney production and showcases not only his acrobatic skills or his voice, but also how much he has grown as an actor. The new King of the Jungle is definitely worth a visit, or two.
Tarzan is based on the popular Disney animated story, with music and lyrics by Phil Collins
. For further information,