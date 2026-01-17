Review: DISNEY'S TARZAN THE MUSICAL at Stage Theater Neue Flora

🎭 NEW! Germany Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Germany & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Philipp Büttner is TARZAN ©Johan Persson

As mentioned, Tarzan marks his third Disney production and showcases not only his acrobatic skills or his voice, but also how much he has grown as an actor. The new King of the Jungle is definitely worth a visit, or two.

Tarzan is based on the popular Disney animated story, with music and lyrics by Phil Collins . For further information, click here

Reader Reviews

Erhalten Sie Broadway-News auf WhatsApp Erhalten Sie aktuelle Nachrichten, exklusive Berichte und Theaterupdates direkt in der App.

Don't Miss a Germany News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...