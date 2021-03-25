Melbourne's Newest Theatre Restaurant 'The Pirate Experience' Launches

The Pirate Experience, a new dinner and show experience by Queens of the Damned Theatre Restaurant, will open in Melbourne on May 15, 2021.

After recently finishing their run of 'The Gaol Experience' at the Old Melbourne Gaol, Melbourne's pop-up Theatre Restaurant 'Queens of the Damned' have announced their next dinner and show adventure... 'The Pirate Experience'! Every Saturday night audiences will fully immerse themselves in a world of Pirates, set across four rooms of the 100 year old heritage-listed Mission to Seafarers maritime building.

The Pirate Experience is the complete night out and the perfect choice for special occasions. Guests will start their journey in the 'Castaways Courtyard', getting shipwrecked by the fire with sea shanties, drunken sailors and fire breathing pirates.

A two course dinner will be served in the 'Treasure Cove', (also known as the Norla Dome, the former gymnasium originally built for Seafarers in 1920). The historic dome will be transformed into a mystical underwater world of mermaids and treasure. Twelve themed cocktails will be available, all based on the different characters in the show.

After dinner, guests will move to the Queens of the Damned 'Theatre Dock' for a hilarious and sexy Pirate themed cabaret show. Expect a night of cutthroat comedy, bold burlesque, and swashbuckling sideshow with some funny audience participation and epic circus acts. Beware... the Burlesque beauties have got the booty and aren't afraid to show it!

The whole experience can be enhanced even further by upgrading to the VIP 'Very Important Pirate' package which includes early arrival, a free cocktail, exclusive access to the luxurious Captains Quarters and priority seating throughout the evening. Hen's, Buck's and Work Function packages are also available.

The Pirate Experience will run on Saturday nights from 7:30PM - 10:30PM . Tickets start at $75.00pp. The event is strictly 18+ and includes sexual references and adult themes. All Queens of the Damned experiences are pop-up and run for a limited time only, with locations and themes changing every 18-24 months. This allows audiences to fall in love with the royal family over and over again!

Address: Queens of the Damned Theatre Restaurant. 717 Flinders Street, Melbourne.

Learn more at www.queensofthedamnedcabaret.com.