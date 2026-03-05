Vera Blue Collaborates With MSO for ORCHESTRAL VEIL Concert

🎭 NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra will reunite with one of Australia's most electrifying contemporary artists, Vera Blue, for a spectacular one-night only collision of intimacy and scale, where electronic pulse meets full symphonic force. The performance is on 11 July.

Vera Blue's most celebrated songs - and new works - will be reimagined in rich orchestral arrangements by acclaimed Australian arranger and composer Alex Turley (Rüfüs Du Sol, G Flip, Parkway Drive). Performing alongside her long-time band members Dave Jenkins and Ross James, the concert promises sweeping strings, luminous textures and an expanded sonic landscape that amplifies the emotional intensity and dynamic energy that define Vera Blue's music.

Fresh from the release of her new single Go Lucky, a euphoric, dance-charged anthem and the third single from her forthcoming third album, Vera Blue continues to push her sound toward bigger, richer and more ambitious horizons. The single marks another bold step in her evolving artistic chapter.

Vera Blue first captured national attention with a haunting folk sensibility before reinventing herself as a platinum-selling, ARIA-nominated force in Australian music. From breakthrough anthems including Hold and Regular Touch to recent releases Parallel Desire and In The Corner, her voice - capable of shifting from intimate fragility to arena-level power in a single breath - has become one of the most distinctive in the country. Her landmark collaboration Rushing Back with Flume cemented her as a defining voice in contemporary electronic pop, while recent global collaborations continue to expand her international reach.

This MSO performance, her first with the orchestra since 2021, places her genre-defying catalogue in a bold orchestral frame - transforming her crystalline vocals and emotionally charged songwriting into a large-scale symphonic experience.

“Performing with the MSO is incredibly special to me. Five years ago, hearing my songs open up through a full orchestra was surreal, and that sense of scale and emotion has stayed with me. My music is cinematic at heart, and the orchestra gives it this huge, living, breathing dimension. I can't wait to share that with everyone,” said Vera Blue.

The collaboration reflects the MSO's commitment to connecting orchestral music with contemporary artists shaping Australia's cultural landscape - bringing symphonic sound beyond traditional boundaries while showcasing the orchestra's versatility and artistic reach.