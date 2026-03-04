Chris Demos Brings CHIPS IN THE NIGHT to Melbourne Comedy Festival

🎭 NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Do you spend your nights bathed in blue light, staring at screens and eating chips? Then you deserve a break. So come join Chris Demos on his potato-ship and sail across the seven seas of hilarities in this stand-up show about gastroenterologists, double vanities and so many more things.

Grab your chips and hold on tight, Chris is back with his signature sharp wit and storytelling finesse. Chris, a former RAW Comedy Victorian State Finalist and mainstay of the Australian comedy scene. Following sold-out seasons of Casual Luxury (2022) and Legs in the Pool (2024) and Actually Kind of Hot (2025), Chris is back at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival with his fourth solo show. Chips In The Night is for anyone who spent lonely nights on the couch with reality TV for a companion. There's no nautical theme, but there may be an occasional reference to Below Deck.

A former RAW Comedy Victorian State finalist and staple of the Melbourne comedy scene, Chris has carved out a reputation for his keen observational humour and magnetic stage presence. Whether you're a fan of Judge Judy, Judi Dench, or just the awkward spectacle of someone trying to remove a too-tight pair of boots, this show is for you.

Catch Chips In The Night at Melbourne Comedy Festival from April 7 to 19 at Storyville. Tickets on sale now.