New Arts Venue The Motley Wherehaus Opens In 2026

🎭 NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Motley WhereHaus will open this Melbourne International Comedy Festival at 432 Queen Street, Melbourne — adjacent to Queen Victoria Market — on Monday 23 March as the largest independent artist-run venue in Melbourne.

Spanning three levels and housing 13 performance spaces, including the adjacent Motley Spielhaus, the new hub will host around 15% of all Festival performances in 2026. Developed and operated by artists, the venue is designed as a hub, specifically to support independent creators at scale while remaining artist-led at its core.

The Motley WhereHaus is opening for the 2026 Melbourne International Comedy Festival, with 36 performances per night, every night of the Festival. Tickets will be available via individual show listings. Or just come along and try your luck on the night, you never know what you'll find.

“It's been an enormous undertaking,” says founder Jason Cavanagh. “but the response from the community has been overwhelming. Places like the Motley, that provide accessible, affordable and dynamic spaces are crucial to allowing artists to grow their careers. These artists are the lifeblood of the whole industry, so it's so much fun watching what happens when they have the space to play ”

In a Festival landscape the WhereHaus stands apart as an artist-driven initiative — built by artists, for artists. It represents a significant expansion of Melbourne's independent performance infrastructure and has already generated substantial behind-the-scenes excitement across the local arts community. Performers and producers have responded with strong early interest, recognising the venue as a rare large-scale platform that maintains independence at its foundation.

WhereHaus extends the vision behind The Motley Bauhaus, expanding into a 12-stage ecosystem where emerging and established artists share the same roof. The venue will host a broad mix of comedy, theatre and experimental works, providing room for risk-taking and development.

The new venue also functions as a social and creative hub. With multiple bars and lounge areas woven throughout the building, audiences can move between rooms, meet performers and make a full night of their Festival experience.

Positioned in the CBD next to Queen Victoria Market, WhereHaus invites audiences to take a chance on unfamiliar shows and immerse themselves in a concentrated independent arts environment.

The Motley WhereHaus is opening for the 2026 Melbourne International Comedy Festival, with 36 performances per night, every night of the Festival. Tickets will be available via individual show listings. Or just come along and try your luck on the night, you never know what you'll find.