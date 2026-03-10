HEARTBREAK HOTEL Returns to Arts Centre Melbourne

🎭 NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

After rave reviews and multiple awards, the cathartic comedy Heartbreak Hotel will return to Arts Centre Melbourne for one week only 14 – 19 July 2026 at the Fairfax Studio.



The acclaimed show tracks a woman’s broken heart in a wrenching and relatable journey that’s studded with classic break-up songs and razor-sharp observations on the physiology of love. Created by Aotearoa-New Zealand’s EBKM and directed by Eleanor Bishop, Heartbreak Hotel is a hilarious two-hander performed by Karin McCraken and Simon Leary.



Written by McCracken, Heartbreak Hotel combines story, science and a synth in an exhilarating performance that examines what happens in our bodies when we’re bereft. Moving between realism, humour and abstract sequences – including a journey through Berlin’s club scene – Heartbreak Hotel incorporates live music throughout the show with covers of classic breakup songs by Celine Dion, The Cranberries, Elvis and Bonnie Raitt.



“I wanted to create a show that touched on the experience of heartbreak,” says McCracken. “Eleanor and I were talking to university students about emotional resiliency, and the conversations often ended up revolving around relationships, conflict, and heartbreak. Given we related to this ourselves, we realised the subject of breakups is really ageless, as anyone can go through heartbreak at any stage of their life.



We know from the research that connection with others helps when you’re heartbroken, as does having art and awe experiences. Making a show that brings people together so they can reflect on their own experiences of heartbreak while making them laugh at the same time felt socially useful and a fun way to explore something that most of us both go through and recover from. We've been incredibly touched by audience reactions to the show,” McCracken said.



Heartbreak Hotel’s limited return season to Arts Centre Melbourne follows smash-hit shows at RISING Festival, Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and a national tour of Aotearoa New Zealand. This year, Heartbreak Hotel will also tour to Ballarat, Wollongong, the Gold Coast, New York and Canada.

Tickets for Heartbreak Hotel’s Melbourne season will go on sale Wednesday 11 March at 11.00am AEDT.

