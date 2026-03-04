Laufey Returning to Australia and New Zealand This Summer

🎭 NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Grammy Award-winning Laufey is returning down under for her biggest Australian shows to date this July and August. Beginning at Perth’s RAC Arena on Saturday 25 July, Laufey will take her A Matter Of Time Tour nationwide, landing in Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney before wrapping up at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Wednesday 12 August.

Frontier Members can access presale tickets from 1pm (local) on Wednesday 11 March before general sale opens at 2pm (local) on Friday 13 March. Visit here for tickets and more information.

Last month, Laufey took home Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for A Matter of Time at the 68th GRAMMY Awards. The win is her second in the category, following a statue for Bewitched at the 2024 awards, which made her the youngest artist to win the honor.

A Matter of Time was released to widespread critical acclaim in August, debuting at #4 on the Billboard 200 chart and #1 on the Jazz Albums chart (where it continues to hold a spot in the top 10). In January, Laufey was presented with Icelandic knighthood, the prestigious Order of the Falcon, by President Halla Tómasdóttir.

Laufey is currently on tour throughout the U.K. and Europe with dates already sold out at London’s O2 (two nights), Paris’ Adidas Arena, Dublin’s 3Arena and more. The run follows a sold-out North American leg last year which saw Laufey headline two sold-out nights at Madison Square Garden, two nights at the Crypto.com Arena and many more.

Laufey’s first children’s book, Mei Mei The Bunny, is set for release on April 21 via Penguin Random House. A live album, A Matter of Time: Live at Madison Square Garden, is set for release on April 18 for Record Store Day.

Laufey ​A Matter Of Time Tour: ​Australia & New Zealand

SATURDAY 25 JULY

​RAC Arena | Perth WA

​ticketek.com.au

​TUESDAY 28 JULY

​Adelaide Entertainment Centre | Adelaide SA

​ticketek.com.au

​THURSDAY 30 JULY

​Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne VIC

​ticketek.com.au

​MONDAY 3 AUGUST

​Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane QLD

​ticketek.com.au

​FRIDAY 7 AUGUST

​Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney NSW

​ticketek.com.au

​WEDNESDAY 12 AUGUST

​Spark Arena | Auckland NZ

​ticketmaster.co.nz

Photo Credit: Emma Summerton