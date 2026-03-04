ELMO'S CIRCUS DREAM Comes to Dingley Village, Bayswater, and Craigieburn

🎭 NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Elmo's Circus Dream is bringing its magical Big Top adventure to Dingley Village, Bayswater and Craigieburn for a limited season.

This original production brings the beloved world of Sesame Street to life in a spectacular fusion of circus artistry, music, and imagination. Join Elmo as a magical bedtime story whisks him away to a whimsical circus world—where anything is possible and dreams really do come true! Alongside Abby, Cookie Monster, Grover, Bert, and Ernie, Elmo sets off on an unforgettable journey full of toe-tapping tunes, vibrant costumes,

and heartwarming moments. The show features a circus-style remix of the iconic Sesame Street theme, and performances are packed with thrilling acrobatics, hilarious clowning, dazzling illusions,

the adrenaline-pumping wheel of steel, motorcycle daredevils, and world-class juggling acts.

Produced by the team behind Circus Royale— one of Australia's longest-touring circuses with over 55 years of history—together with Showtime Attractions, Elmo's Circus Dream delivers a world-class production that brings Sesame Street magic to the big top like never before.

More than just a show, Elmo's Circus Dream is an immersive experience that celebrates friendship, courage, creativity, and the power of believing in yourself. Featuring original Sesame Street voice recordings from New York and developed exclusively for this tour, it's a joyful celebration for audiences of all ages.

Event Details:

Dingley Village, the Big Top - Cnr Boundary Rd & Centre Dandenong Road, March 13 to 29

Bayswater, under the Big Top – Cnr Dorset Rd & Canterbury Road, April 3 to 26

Craigieburn, under the Big Top – Craigieburn Central – Craigieburn Road - May 1 to 17