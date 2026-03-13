MCO Players and Timothy Young to Perform New Australian Music in Melbourne

🎭 NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Melbourne Chamber Orchestra's 2026 Chamber Season will open in March with Romantic Echoes - a richly expressive program led by acclaimed pianist Timothy Young, presented at Moe Town Hall on Thursday 19 March, Fish Creek Memorial Hall on Friday 20 March, and 75 Reid Street, Fitzroy North on Sunday 22 March. Bringing together Romantic intensity, early twentieth-century colour and a distinctive contemporary Australian voice, this concert places collaboration, intimacy and musical storytelling at its heart.

One of Australia's most sought-after recitalists, soloists and chamber musicians, Timothy Young performs regularly at major festivals across the country. His versatility and wide-ranging repertoire have seen him forge a career that reflects the eclectic expressive possibilities of the piano, from concerto appearances with ensembles including the Australian World Orchestra, Melbourne Symphony Orchestra and Melbourne Chamber Orchestra, to play-directing the ANAM Orchestra. Alongside his performing career, Young is a passionate educator and has been Head of Piano at the Australian National Academy of Music for nearly 25 years, mentoring generations of Australia's and New Zealand's most talented young musicians.

The program opens with Frank Bridge's Phantasy Piano Quartet in F sharp minor, a work of luminous warmth and emotional depth that blends late Romantic lyricism with the freshness and flexibility of early modern chamber writing. Its sweeping gestures and intimate exchanges set the tone for an afternoon of richly layered ensemble music.

At the centre of the program is Linda Kouvaras' Piano Quartet, written especially for Melbourne Chamber Orchestra and premiered in 2022. With its luminous textures, rhythmic vitality and distinctive voice, the work represents a vital contribution to Australia's chamber music repertoire and reflects MCO's ongoing commitment to commissioning and championing new Australian music.

The concert concludes with Robert Schumann's Piano Quartet in E flat major, Op. 47, one of the great masterworks of the chamber repertoire. Full of expansive warmth, emotional sweep and joyful interplay, the work brings together piano and strings in a spirit of optimism, intimacy and shared expression.

Timothy Young said of the collaboration: "I'm immensely looking forward to returning home to Moe(Newborough) and nearby Fish Creek this March to perform with the Melbourne Chamber Orchestra. I can't wait to share the stage with my friends from the MCO and to see familiar faces in the audience for what promises to be a wonderful celebration of music. I'm equally excited to bring this program to Melbourne at 75 Reid Street. It's a wonderful space for chamber music, where the closeness between musicians and audience makes every performance feel immediate and alive."

Artistic Director Sophie Rowell said the program reflects both the depth of the repertoire and the unique relationships at the heart of chamber music: "I am so looking forward to sharing the stage with Tim Young – his musicianship, sensitivity and generosity make every collaboration a genuine joy.

I am absolutely delighted that we are returning to 75 Reid Street for our MCO Melbourne Chamber Series. It's a beautifully intimate space, one that allows our instruments to really sing and invites a close, shared experience with the audience. It feels perfectly suited to this program, which is full of intensity, richness and depth, a true emotional experience.

From the emotional sweep and intimacy of Frank Bridge's Phantasy, through the distinctive and compelling voice of Linda Kouvaras, to the expansive warmth and optimism of Schumann's Op. 47, this is a program we are really excited to bring to life and to share with our listeners."

Composer Linda Kouvaras said: "My most recent compositions at the time of composing this work had all been to extra-musical ideas or texts – Herring Island Piano Sonata (for piano, narrator and soundscape, 2022); To the Lighthouse (for brass quintet, 2021); Winter Came Early: Song Cycle(for soprano, mezzo soprano and piano, 2021); and Night Pieces: Reflections After COVID-19 (for saxophone and piano, 2021). I decided that my first piano quartet would be music qua music. The “Adagio,” in F Minor, is essentially slow and reflective; “Rapide,” in G-Sharp Minor, mainly fast and urgent. That said, the first movement ends with an energised flurry of demi-semiquavers; and the second movement contains a contrasting middle section comprising a series of unhurried, wandering triads, introduced by the piano and taken up by the strings, the piano animating the texture at that point with a counterpoint of semiquaver triplets. Pizzicato strings then provide a touch of humour to inflect the overall intensity. The opening section reprises, with some harmonic twists to land triumphantly in the parallel major key."

Presented as part of MCO's Melbourne Chamber Season, this concert offers audiences an intimate encounter with chamber music at its most expressive, performed by some of Australia's finest musicians in a space designed for close listening and shared experience.

For the Moe performance, MCO will bring a concert piano to the venue while the hall's resident instrument undergoes refurbishment. The MCO thanks Stewart Kelly's House of Pianos for their assistance, and acknowledges the generous support of its piano partner, Kawai.

For our Melbourne audience, the afternoon will also include a glass of Narkoojee sparkling wine on arrival, bringing a small taste of Gippsland to the Fitzroy North performance.