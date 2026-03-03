Briefs Factory to Stage BRIEFS: THE WORKS at Spiegel Haus Melbourne

🎭 NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

International cabaret provocateurs Briefs Factory are coming to Spiegel Haus Melbourne with The Works – a no-holds-barred raid into their glittering archives, serving up fan favourites with the lights turned down and the heat cranked all the way up. This is the after-hours edition – louder, raunchier and with a whole lot less left to the imagination.

From underground clubs to some of the world's biggest festivals, Briefs Factory have redefined modern cabaret, flipping variety on its head with a dangerous blend of spectacle, seduction and chaos. Now, they unleash their most outrageous material in a late-night fever dream of circus, drag and burlesque with bite at Melbourne's favourite new venue, Spiegel Haus Melbourne.

Led by audience favourite and MC Shivannah (Fez Faanana), our brazen beauty unveils several surprising tricks from within her voluminous sleeves. Las Vegas award-winning artist Mark 'Captain Kidd' Winmill delivers circus prowess with a mischievous wink and alluring athleticism, while Dylan Rodrigeuz (Serenity) and Luke Hubbard (Nastia) will blur the lines of gender and spectacle in high-voltage performances that are as technically precise as they are outrageous. Benjamin Butterfly will soar with aerial artistry leaving audiences gasping for more, and Hollywould Star will channel old-school showgirl energy with a modern twist.



Each week will also feature a special guest superstar from the circus and drag communities.

Warning: This is strictly adults only. Leave your inhibitions at the door. 18+