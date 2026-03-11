Tribute Concert to Honor James Horner's Iconic Film Scores Comes to Arts Centre Melbourne

🎭 NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In a specially conceived concert event, the MSO reunites with the Art of the Score podcast team to celebrate the extraordinary legacy of one of Hollywood's most beloved composers. Performances are Friday 27 & Saturday 28 March, 7.30pm & Sunday 29 March, 2.00pm.

From the sweeping romance of Titanic to the epic scale of Braveheart and the otherworldly beauty of Avatar, the music of James Horner has defined some of cinema's most unforgettable moments.

Across a career spanning more than 100 film scores, Horner created music of immense emotional power and lyrical beauty. The concert features spectacular selections and suites including Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Aliens, Apollo 13, The Rocketeer, A Beautiful Mind, tracing Horner's unmistakable musical voice from intimate tenderness to thunderous cinematic grandeur.

Conductor Nicholas Buc, with co-hosts Andrew Pogson and Dan Golding offer insights into Horner's creative world, joined by Helpmann and Sydney Theatre Award Winner Amy Lehpamer, the Australian Girls Choir and the full force of the MSO.

The format goes beyond a standard symphonic performance, creating an immersive celebration of the magic behind the music and a chance to rediscover the scores that have defined generations of cinema lovers.

“This is a concert first and foremost - but it's also a love letter to James Horner. Andrew, Dan and I will explore the hallmarks of his style, from those soaring melodies and Celtic colours to his iconic action writing and emotional themes. Through brief introductions and specially crafted on-stage moments, we'll reveal what makes his music so powerful and enduring, all performed live by the MSO,” said Buc

Melbourne-based podcast Art of the Score explores, demystifies and celebrates some of the greatest soundtracks from film, television and video games. Passionate about screen music, the hosting team review scores they love, break down their main themes and share their deep appreciation for the art of the soundtrack.

Following the success of previous or Art of the Score / MSO collaborations that celebrated the music of Joe Hisaishi, Hans Zimmer and John Williams, Art of the Score: James Horner is a cinematic concert experience not to be missed.