Melbourne Magic Festival Reveals Second International Superstar Guest For 2026

Hernan Maccagno will bring two shows to the Melbourne Magic Festival, including Reflection of the Impossible and Peterpanosis.

His last name is difficult to pronounce, and his magic is hard to describe. He's a marvel, an artist who breathes magic, who never stops exploring, who studies everything he can get his hands on, and it shows on stage. He came to magic "late," he was 30 when he started, but he says it was the perfect time. He has a weekly web series called Magiemos (Let's Magic) that airs for free on Thursdays at 8 pm through his social media channels.

Hernan will be bringing three different presentations to this year's Melbourne Magic Festival.

REFLECTION OF THE IMPOSSIBLE

A series of true close up magic shows limited to just 20 people seated around a table per show. A collection of routines using diverse props such as cups, cards, coins, and more, all designed to reveal the invisible world around us. What we see now can disappear as naturally as objects we don't see become visible. Throughout this agile and ingenious show, the magician presents us with the existence of a visible world and an invisible one, guiding us constantly through a dazzling sensory journey. The visible world is a reflection of the invisible, and magic unfolds in the continuous transition from one to the other. An ingenious, varied, and entertaining show for all audiences.

Date: 6.15pm, 7.15pm, 8.15pm Tuesday July 7 to Saturday July 11

Venue: Arrow on Swanston: The Close Up Gallery

Price: Advance tickets on sale from April 18

PETERPANOSIS

A show entirely in Spanish

7.00pm Sunday July 5

Through a series of magic tricks using various elements, Maccagno invites us to cross over into an imaginary world where everything we believe to be impossible exists naturally. The surreal tableaux created by the artist and the touches of absurd humor make Peterpanosis an innovative magic show of high artistic quality.

Date: 7.00pm, Sunday July 5

Venue: Arrow on Swanston: The Cardini Cabaret

Price: Advance tickets on sale from April 18