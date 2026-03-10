DISNEY ON ICE - MAGIC IN THE STARS Comes to Australia

🎭 NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Disney On Ice - Magic In The Stars is coming to Australia beginning in June. Experience the dynamic moments that take place on the ice and in the air when Disney On Ice visits six cities over June and July commencing in Perth, then Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Newcastle and Sydney!

Chart a course through the night sky to Disney On Ice where every story begins with a wish! This all-new production brings the brightest Disney stars to life through cutting-edge figure skating, high-flying acrobatics, unexpected stunts, innovative lighting, thrilling special effects, eye-catching costumes, and stunning set designs.

Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets starting, Tuesday March 17, to get the best seats available before tickets go on-sale to the general public on Tuesday April 28.

Join Disney On Ice for a magical journey with Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald, and Daisy through timeless tales and today’s favorites. The adventure begins when the North Star shines brightly and descends upon Jiminy Cricket as he welcomes and reminds the audience that the most fantastic, magical things can happen, and it all starts with a wish.

Pursue your dreams with Tiana, from The Princess and the Frog, as she strives to make her wish of opening a restaurant come true. Discover the power of three wishes with Aladdin when he finds a magic lamp in the Cave of Wonders. Reminisce with Cinderella, Snow White, Belle, and Rapunzel as they remind us to never stop wishing and dreaming.

Watch as Raya from Raya and the Last Dragon debuts live on ice and ascends into the air, lifting the show to higher heights as the strong warrior performs an aerial acro-pole routine.

Escape “Into the Unknown” with Elsa and Anna from Frozen 2, hit the road with Disney and Pixar’s Lightning McQueen and Tow Mater as they cruise on the ice to “Life Is A Highway,” and reconnect with Toy Story’s Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie, Rex, and Hamm. Travel to the mountains of Colombia where the Madrigal family lives, unlock the magic in the family’s casita, and discover why “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” Set sail with Moana on her canoe into the open ocean, to witness her encourage Te Kā to “Know Who You Are” and transform into Te Fiti.

In the end, audiences will learn that everyone has dreams they want to come true, but the brightest light shines inside of YOU! Every one of you is a STAR! So, shine bright and let your stories light up the night sky!

Please note: Each guest (ages 2 and up) must have a Disney On Ice show ticket to attend.

Tour Dates

Perth

RAC Arena

12-14 June

Adelaide

Adelaide Entertainment Centre

19-21 June

Brisbane

Brisbane Entertainment Centre

26-29 June

Melbourne

Rod Laver Arena

2-6 July

Newcastle

Newcastle Entertainment Centre

9-12 July

Sydney

Qudos Bank Arena

15-19 July