Katie Reddin-Clancy Brings END GAME to The Melbourne International Comedy Festival

This coming 2025 festival season Katie Reddin-Clancy will bring her brand new theatre show End Game to Melbourne. Presenting the big questions most of us are afraid to answer End Game is part The Secret part Warrior of Light part Eat, Pray, Love exploring one woman's journey at Earth School as she searches for her Souls purpose. This is those sliding door moments wrapped around a character-driven dramedy with original storytelling and bold cabaret moments. This darkly comedic solo show blends evocative theatre, taking audiences on a journey with emotion and surprising revelations.

Directed by Abigail Graham (The Globe, The Lyric, The Bush), End Game tells the story of Joanie, an eccentric cabaret performer, who finds herself in The Afterlife, guided by her spirit guide Pam through a soul review. As she reflects on her life, she confronts the lessons of Earth School - only to discover it's not all about her. The story delves into the profound realisation that life is about the impact we have on others. For Joanie, that means her impact on Eva. But who's Eva? This is a solo show about spiritual awakening, purpose and love. But audience beware - you might just be about to have your mind opened!

Award-winning Katie Reddin-Clancy is based in Brighton (UK) and is a multi-disciplinary artist who is particularly interested in work that awakens, inspires and brings joy through storytelling from the female, outsiders' perspective. Her show Grace was nominated for Best New Play, Brighton Fringe, 2018. End Game presents it's world premiere in Adelaide Fringe Festival before touring to Melbourne International Comedy Festival and then finishing her Australian tour at the Sydney Comedy Festival. Following this Katie will tour the show back to the UK with performances at Brighton Fringe and Edinburgh Fringe Festivals.

Written, performed and produced by Katie, this is a show for anyone who has asked “what am I doing here?” and understood that The Universe we exist in is so much bigger than our brains can compute! End Game is for those interested in exploring what happens in The Spirit World, The Great Awakening and parallel worlds.

Comments