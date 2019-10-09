John Foreman's Australian Pops Orchestra Presents New Year's Eve 2019 Gala

In a much-loved Melbourne tradition, Australia's leading ladies of song, Marina Prior and Silvie Paladino, together with the magnificent Denis Walter and the much sought-after Australian Pops Orchestra, conducted by new owner John Foreman, will dazzle audiences with a wonderful selection of popular classics and Broadway hits on New Year's Eve at Arts Centre Melbourne's Hamer Hall.

Two shows only, the New Year's Eve 2019 Gala Concert will be presented both as a 2pm matinee and an 8pm concert which finishes in time for audiences to enjoy the traditional New Year's Eve fireworks.

For over 30 years, the Australian Pops Orchestra, affectionately known as the Aussie Pops, has presented a unique blend of popular classical and contemporary music to Australian audiences. They are one of a few privately managed symphony orchestras in the world and have performed alongside many of the world's favourite singers including Luciano Pavarotti, Dame Kiri Te Kanawa, Peter Allen, Andrea Bocelli, Dame Joan Sutherland, Sir Cliff Richard, Ray Charles and many more.

Following the passing of the Orchestra's Chairman and biggest supporter, Dr Chris Brendon, the Orchestra has changed ownership and is now presented by musical director, pianist, composer John Foreman OAM. With the support of the original management team, John and the Australian Pops Orchestra are moving into new territory whilst still honouring old traditions.

"The Aussie Pops has been an amazing part of our family for so many years. It is more than just an orchestra entertaining an audience - it is friends (musicians and patrons) catching up each year through the love of music," said Ingrid Ross, daughter of Dr Chris Brendon.

"Dad would be so thrilled John and his team are continuing this beautiful tradition," she added.

A very recognised face on Australian TV after many years as musical director for Australian Idol and GMA with Bert Newton, John Foreman has composed music that has been performed by artists ranging from Vanessa Amorosi to José Carreras. He was the Musical Director for Oprah Winfrey's finale concert at the Sydney Opera House, is the musical director for Vision Australia's Carols by Candlelight and host of the annual School Spectacular. He wrote The Flame, which was performed by Tina Arena and Sydney Symphony Orchestra at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony.

"I'm honoured to be carrying on the tradition of the Aussie Pops New Year's Eve concert," said Foreman. "Many audience members come back year after year, and for good reason. It's a beautiful way to ring in the new year, with wonderful music and friends in a world-class venue. I can't wait!"

John Foreman's Australian Pops Orchestra presents

New Year's Eve 2019 Gala Concert

Arts Centre Melbourne, Hamer Hall

2:00pm and 8:00pm, Tuesday 31 December 2019

Tickets www.artscentremelbourne.com.au or www.ticketek.com.au

Tickets $70 - $139. Group discounts available for 10+ tickets





