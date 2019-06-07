Dom Chambers Brings His Acclaimed Act RanDom To The Melbourne Magic Festival

Arriving directly from an appearance on America's Got Talent on June 14, and his second season at the world's most prestigious magic venue, Hollywood's Magic Castle, brilliant Australian magician Don Chambers continues his meteoric rise to fame with five headlining nights of performances at the Melbourne Magic Festival.

Dom Chambers is an internationally award-winning magician and comedian, known for his modern take on magic, his viral internet videos, and artistic live performances. Following a dazzling appearance on Penn & Teller in 2018, where his act quickly went viral with over 1.5 million views on YouTube and his own viral videos amassing over 20 million views on the internet, Dom has quickly become a force to be reckoned with on the international magic scene.



Dom cites his late grandfather as his biggest inspiration for his magic. "I started doing magic when I was 6 - I was taught by my granddad who learned magic so he could teach us (his grandchildren). So, he was my first teacher and inspiration for what I do."



Now after a series of sold out shows around the globe and his upcoming appearance on the new season of America's Got Talent, Dom Chambers is bringing his hit show RanDom to the Melbourne Magic Festival for five special performances.



Ditching the top hat and bunny for Tinder and beer, RanDom takes magic to a ridiculous new territory. Anyone and anything may become part of the journey as Dom explores life and love through magic in this comedy adventure filled with genuinely baffling illusions. "Forget pulling rabbits out of hats and tricks, in RanDom I'm taking magic to a place it's never been before, while making audiences laugh at the same time", says Chambers.

RanDom runs July 2 to 6 at The Dark in Collingwood. Tickets are now on sale via Eventfinda at melbournemagicfestival.com/random/ .



