Chris Rock Announces Australian Tour

Grammy and Emmy Award winning comedian, actor, director, writer and producer, Chris Rock, has announced his highly anticipated return to Australia with his Ego Death World Tour 2022. Promoted by TEG Dainty, the 5-city Australian leg of Rock's first world tour in 5 years kicks off Wednesday 10th August in Melbourne and will make stops across the country in Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane and the Gold Coast.



Chris Rock EGO DEATH WORLD TOUR 2022 AUSTRALIAN DATES:



a?? Wednesday 10th August, Melbourne, Margaret Court Arena

a?? Monday 15th August, Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

a?? Wednesday 17th August, Adelaide, Entertainment Centre

a?? Saturday 20th August, Brisbane, Entertainment Centre

a?? Tuesday 23rd August, Gold Coast, Convention & Exhibition Centre



A Telstra Plus pre-sale commences at 2pm on Tuesday 15th March 2022.

Head to telstra.com/tickets for further details.



Tickets go on sale from 10am on Friday 18th March 2022.

Head to tegdainty.com for all ticketing and tour information.

Paul Dainty, President/CEO of TEG DAINTY, said, "It's fantastic to announce that Chris Rock is bringing his Ego Death World Tour to Australia this August! He's in a class of his own, and nothing beats witnessing his genius unfolding in real time, in a live arena".





Lauded by peers and critics alike, Chris Rock is one of our generation's strongest comedic voices. With a career spanning more than 3 decades, Rock has enjoyed ongoing success in both film and television as a comedian, actor, writer, producer and director.



Rock recently wrapped production on the upcoming Higher Ground-produced biopic Rustin and David O'Russell's Untitled film. He is also set to direct an Untitled Chris Rock project in 2023.



In 2021 Rock starred as Loy Cannon in Season 4 of FX's Emmy-winning drama series Fargo. He also teamed up with Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures in the reimagining of the latest Saw franchise movie Spiral, which he produced and starred in. His most recent stand-up special Total Blackout: The Tamborine Extended Cut is currently streaming on Netflix.



In 2014 he led the ensemble cast of Top Five, a critically acclaimed comedy feature that he also wrote and directed, and executive produced Eat Drink Laugh: The Story of the Comic Strip - a documentary recounting the history of one of New York's most famous comedy venues.



In 2011 Rock made his Broadway debut starring in Stephen Adly Guirgis's The Motherf**ker with the Hat.



In 2009 he ventured into the documentary world as a writer and producer of Good Hair, which received the Sundance Special Jury Prize and the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Documentary.



Rock's feature acting credits include The Week Of, the Grown Ups and Madagascar franchises, 2 Days in New York, Death at a Funeral, Nurse Betty, Dogma, the hip-hop comedy CB4, and New Jack City.



His television work includes serving as a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 1989 - 1993 and as executive producer, writer and narrator for the series Everybody Hates Chris, which ran from 2005 - 2009 and is still one of the highest-rated syndicated shows in the world.



Rock has won 4 Emmy Awards, 3 Grammy Awards, and is a New York Times best-selling author. In addition, he received 2 Emmy Award nominations in 2016: Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special for Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo and Outstanding Special Class Program for the 88th Annual Academy Awards.

For more information visit: https://www.tegdainty.com/