ALAKAZAM Returns to Melbourne International Comedy Festival with Ben McCarthy

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Alakazam will bring silent clown wizardry to the Melbourne International Comedy Festival. Performances run April 6-19.

Ben has discovered he has magical powers and he'd like you to witness them. But what even is magic? A bunny out of a hat? A first kiss? Cutting a beautiful lady in two? Only one way to find out, come along.

Alakazam is a nonverbal show helmed by Ben McCarthy, a clown/improviser based in Melbourne.

After a sell-out season at the 2025 Melbourne International Comedy Festival (CADET KELLY IS THE BEST MOVIE I’VE EVER SEEN IN MY FRIGGIN LIFE) Ben is back with a brand-new show!

DISCLAIMER: This is not a real magic show involving magic tricks. There is however magic all around us, which means there's magic in every show. So therefore yes, it is a magic show, they all are.

For audiences 15+