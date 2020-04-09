Australian Brandenburg Orchestra and Brandenburg Choir Will Stream Handel's Messiah April 11

The Australian Brandenburg Orchestra and Brandenburg Choir will stream Handel's Messiah this Saturday, April 11.

Join the event group here to watch live!

After waiting nearly 30 years for the right moment, Paul Dyer opened the Brandenburg's 2017 Season with Handel's Messiah. This was never going to be a standard Messiah. Paul enlisted the exciting young theatre director Constantine Costi and together assembled an energetic creative team with the mission of delivering Australian audiences 'Messiah as it has never before been experienced'.



The Australian Brandenburg Orchestra and Brandenburg Choir were joined by four dynamic soloists from around the globe to deliver a ground-breaking series of spectacularly theatrical, sold-out performances which The Australian's Murray Black described as "energetic, lithe and athletic...a powerful sense of drama infused the music with grace and character."



In a very special event this Easter, the Brandenburg will be making the full performance recording of Handel's Messiah available online for the very first time.



The performance will only be broadcast once in full at the scheduled time so don't miss this unique opportunity to see Handel's Messiah through Paul Dyer's eyes.



This highly atmospheric and dramatic production evokes a cinematic quality as it traverses the tension between darkness and light, dream and reality. Handel's Messiah will leave you spellbound.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You