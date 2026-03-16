Alex Warren Returning to Australia and New Zealand for 2026 World Tour

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Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Alex Warren is heading back to Australia and New Zealand for seven arena shows as part of his Finding Family on the Road World Tour 2026.

Following an 8-date sold-out Australia and New Zealand tour in August 2025, Warren will return this August and September, performing in Christchurch, Auckland, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

American Express Card Members can access presale tickets from 10am (local time) on Wednesday 18 March via here, while Frontier Members can access presale tickets from 10am (local time) on Thursday 19 March. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 11am (local time) on Friday 20 March. For tour and ticket information, visit here.

Warren will embark on his Finding Family On The Road tour, which kicks off in Europe in April, followed by US/Canada dates throughout the US summer. The O2 in London & Madison Square Garden in NYC dates sold-out immediately.

This announcement comes on the heels of Alex’s newest single, ‘FEVER DREAM,’ which garnered over 5.1 million streams on Spotify in the first 24 hours, marking his highest debut to date. The track also debuted at #21 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart.

His hit single ‘Ordinary,’ released in February 2025, was recently certified 3x Platinum by RIAA (USA), 7x Platinum on the ARIA Singles Chart and 4x Platinum on the Official Aotearoa Top 40 Singles Chart.

With over 1.6 billion streams and counting, the song was the top-selling song released in 2025 in the US by total units, also spent 10 weeks as #1 on the Billboard Global 200 songs chart & Global 200 EX US chart and 13 weeks at #1 on the UK songs chart.

Tour Dates

Friday 21 August

​Wolfbrook Arena | Christchurch, NZ

​ticketmaster.co.nz

​Monday 24 August

​Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ

​ticketmaster.co.nz

Friday 28 August

​Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

​ticketek.com.au

Tuesday 1 September

​Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

​ticketek.com.au

Friday 4 September

​Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

​ticketek.com.au

Wednesday 9 September

​Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena | Adelaide, SA

​ticketmaster.com.au

Saturday 12 September

​RAC Arena | Perth, WA

​ticketek.com.au

Photo Credit: Jack Dytrych