A Bumper Season is Set For La Mama This Winter

Grab your diaries - La Mama Winter 2023 is a bumper season with more than 60 events. Between the sensational Primary Season, the wonder-full Melbourne Festival of Puppetry, and the famous La Mama Explorations, you will find plenty of theatre that you won't want to miss.

Winter's Primary Season includes a who's who of thrilling artists: Maude Davey, Jane Bayly, Helen Hopkins, Carolyn Bock, Madelaine Nunn, Mammad Aidani, Suzie Jarmain, Domenico de Clario, Liz Jones, Meredith Rogers, Dora Abraham, Laurence Strangio and Mic Smith among so many more.

Bright, colourful, vibrant, hilarious - The Melbourne Festival of Puppetry is one of Melbourne's most accessible festivals, with free shows, outdoor roving performances, and unbelievably low priced workshops with renowned artists for both adults and kids. If you want to brighten your world - or your arts pages - there will be so much colour and movement at and around La Mama from June 27 - July 2. Co-presented by La Mama and Lemony S Puppet Theatre.

And La Mama Explorations showcases 30 glorious experiments, from emerging artists, such as Victoria Winata who won the Union House Theatre / La Mama Award last year, all the way through to established artists such as Kate Hunter and Rea Dennis. So many fun risk-taking artists, a new experiment every three days, and something on every night from July 4 - Oct 8 providing the chance to enjoy this very exciting part of the process of creating new art.

Plus La Mamica is back with faves Musica, Poetica and Cabaretica, and this season we welcome special guest - Midsummica, presented by alumni from the five years of the Midsumma Pathways Program for LGBTQIA+ artists living with disability and neurodiversity.

No time to hibernate, forget the ski slopes - make your way to the warmth, colour and vitality of La Mama, the heart of Melbourne's independent theatre this Winter.

Winter 2023: June 26 - October 8

Image by Darren Gill of Maude Davey and Jane Bayly in My First Bike.