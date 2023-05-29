A Bumper Season is Set For La Mama This Winter

Performances run June 26 - October 8.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Comes to St Kilda in August Photo 2 FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Comes to St Kilda in August
YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Flies Into The Alex Theatre Photo 3 YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Flies Into The Alex Theatre
Stewart Reeve's CHAMELEON Comes to Gasworks Arts Park in July Photo 4 Stewart Reeve's CHAMELEON Comes to Gasworks Arts Park in July

Grab your diaries - La Mama Winter 2023 is a bumper season with more than 60 events. Between the sensational Primary Season, the wonder-full Melbourne Festival of Puppetry, and the famous La Mama Explorations, you will find plenty of theatre that you won't want to miss.

Winter's Primary Season includes a who's who of thrilling artists: Maude Davey, Jane Bayly, Helen Hopkins, Carolyn Bock, Madelaine Nunn, Mammad Aidani, Suzie Jarmain, Domenico de Clario, Liz Jones, Meredith Rogers, Dora Abraham, Laurence Strangio and Mic Smith among so many more.

Bright, colourful, vibrant, hilarious - The Melbourne Festival of Puppetry is one of Melbourne's most accessible festivals, with free shows, outdoor roving performances, and unbelievably low priced workshops with renowned artists for both adults and kids. If you want to brighten your world - or your arts pages - there will be so much colour and movement at and around La Mama from June 27 - July 2. Co-presented by La Mama and Lemony S Puppet Theatre.

And La Mama Explorations showcases 30 glorious experiments, from emerging artists, such as Victoria Winata who won the Union House Theatre / La Mama Award last year, all the way through to established artists such as Kate Hunter and Rea Dennis. So many fun risk-taking artists, a new experiment every three days, and something on every night from July 4 - Oct 8 providing the chance to enjoy this very exciting part of the process of creating new art.

Plus La Mamica is back with faves Musica, Poetica and Cabaretica, and this season we welcome special guest - Midsummica, presented by alumni from the five years of the Midsumma Pathways Program for LGBTQIA+ artists living with disability and neurodiversity.

No time to hibernate, forget the ski slopes - make your way to the warmth, colour and vitality of La Mama, the heart of Melbourne's independent theatre this Winter.

Winter 2023: June 26 - October 8

Find out more and book: Click Here

Image by Darren Gill of Maude Davey and Jane Bayly in My First Bike.




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Melbourne

Theatrical Partners With The Lost Dogs Home to Support Theres No Place Like Home Winter A Photo
Theatrical Partners With The Lost Dogs' Home to Support 'There's No Place Like Home' Winter Adoption Appeal

The phrase immortalised by The Wizard of Oz has been given new meaning as Melbourne winter approaches. While Dorothy can click her ruby-red heels together to take her and Toto home, animals of Melbourne are calling on the hearts of pet loving Victorians to give them a furever home.

MJ Wilson Brings CABARET NIGHT FEVER To The Butterfly Club, 19 - 24 June Photo
MJ Wilson Brings CABARET NIGHT FEVER To The Butterfly Club, 19 - 24 June

When MJ Wilson decided to bring back his popular 2022 Fringe show Cabaret Night Fever for a 2023 season, he wanted to make it a little bolder, a lot cheekier - and a great deal Bigger. With his inflatable sidekick Otto already pumped to maximum size, this inspired writer/comedian decided that the best way to fill his performance space was with the magic of sound. The result is a scintillating, provocative soundscape that will capture MJ and the audience as one when Cabaret Night Fever opens at The Butterfly Club on June 19.

Stewart Reeves CHAMELEON Comes to Gasworks Arts Park in July Photo
Stewart Reeve's CHAMELEON Comes to Gasworks Arts Park in July

Stewart Reeve, star of the hit show Rebel, returns to the stage this July with his award-winning one-man show, Chameleon.

Photos: First Look at Kirby Lunn In MESSHEAD Photo
Photos: First Look at Kirby Lunn In MESSHEAD

International leading lady Kirby Lunn is starring in a new one-woman show MESShead. The show will be making its Australian debut at The Butterfly club in Melbourne and will go international when it debuts at Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2023. As an unstoppable force in theatre and comedy we’re sure this is not a show you will want to miss. Check out the promotional photos below!


More Hot Stories For You

Theatrical Partners With The Lost Dogs' Home to Support 'There's No Place Like Home' Winter Adoption AppealTheatrical Partners With The Lost Dogs' Home to Support 'There's No Place Like Home' Winter Adoption Appeal
MJ Wilson Brings CABARET NIGHT FEVER To The Butterfly Club, 19 - 24 JuneMJ Wilson Brings CABARET NIGHT FEVER To The Butterfly Club, 19 - 24 June
Stewart Reeve's CHAMELEON Comes to Gasworks Arts Park in JulyStewart Reeve's CHAMELEON Comes to Gasworks Arts Park in July
Photos: First Look at Kirby Lunn In MESSHEADPhotos: First Look at Kirby Lunn In MESSHEAD

Videos

Video: Ruthie Ann Miles Was Afraid that Audiences Just Didn't 'Get' Her Character Video Video: Ruthie Ann Miles Was Afraid that Audiences Just Didn't 'Get' Her Character
Creatives Hit the Red Carpet at the 2023 Drama League Awards Video
Creatives Hit the Red Carpet at the 2023 Drama League Awards
Watch Lillias White Talk HADESTOWN and Four-Decade Career on CBS SUNDAY MORNING Video
Watch Lillias White Talk HADESTOWN and Four-Decade Career on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio
View all Videos

Australia - Melbourne SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jens Radda: Skank Sinatra
The Butterfly Club (5/29-6/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Romeo and Juliet
Arts Centre Melbourne (7/13-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bleached
The Bowery Theatre (7/14-7/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bleached
Bluestone Church Arts Space (6/22-7/01)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Aretha - A Love Letter to the Queen of Soul
Hamer Hall (7/02-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cabaret Night Fever
The Butterflyh Club (6/19-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Becoming Eliza
Comedy Theatre (8/26-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Konstantin: Grandmother’s Tongue
Chapel Off Chapel (6/23-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Crocodiles by Vidya Rajan
Northcote Town Hall Arts Centre (5/24-6/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You