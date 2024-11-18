More Performances Now on Sale for JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR In Melbourne

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Extra performances have been released for the Melbourne season of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s celebrated rock musical JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, which will play at the Princess Theatre from 16 March. Tickets until 1 June are on pre-sale from today and on general public sales from Friday.

In the title role of Jesus is international recording artist Michael Paynter. Michael is a member of classic Australian band Icehouse, as well as the guitarist and vocalist in Australian icon Jimmy Barnes’ band, and performs live with Bachelor Girl, Killing Heidi, Delta Goodrem, Reece Mastin and many others. Javon King, who astounded audiences last year for his role as Seaweed in the Australian tour of Hairspray, will play Judas. Powerhouse soul and blues vocalist Mahalia Barnesis taking on her first stage role as Mary. Mahalia and her band The Soul Mates play to capacity crowds around the country, touring nationally and internationally alongside artists such as Bruce Springsteen, The Roots, Mavis Staples, Joe Bonamassa, Bryan Adams and Tom Jones.

Internationally acclaimed comedian, singer and writer Reuben Kaye is Herod. Hailing from Melbourne, Reuben has captivated global audiences with his electrifying performances and unapologetically bold persona. Caiaphas is played by Elliot Baker, most recently seen as Don Attilio in The Phantom of the Opera at the Sydney Opera House and Arts Centre Melbourne, while Annas is John O'Hara, who portrayed Phil Spector in the Australian tour of Tina The Tina Turner Musical.

The talented group of artists who comprise the ensemble and swings are Joshua Dormor, Darcey Eagle, Josh Gates, Samuel Harmon, Melanie Hawkins, Marie Ikonomou, Graeme Isaako, Ethan Jones, Tana Laga'aia, Bella Massey, Danielle Matthews, Calista Nelmes, Adam Noviello, Stellar Perry, Nathan Pinnell, Daniel Raso, Clay Roberts, Josh Spiniello, Bree Tipoki and Liam Wigney.

Producer John Frost for Crossroads Live, on behalf of his co-producers, said: “I am delighted at the tremendous response from Melbourne audiences to the news that Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s much loved rock opera JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR will soon be at the Princess Theatre. Audience reactions to performances in Sydney have been overwhelming. This award-winning production, led by Michael, Javon, Mahalia and Reuben, will be a special experience for people who remember the cherished concept album or past Australian productions, or audiences new to the show. Get your tickets now while you still can.”

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes I Don’t Know How to Love Him, Gethsemane and Superstar.

A global phenomenon that has wowed audiences for decades, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR’s iconic 1970s rock score was originally released as a concept album and opened on Broadway in 1971. The original Australian production opened in Sydney in May 1972, followed by seasons at the Palais Theatre, Melbourne and other cities, playing for more than 700 performances. The original London production ran for over eight years. By the time it closed after 3,358 performances, it had become the longest-running musical in West End history at that time.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR has been reproduced regularly around the world in the years since its first appearance, including a Broadway revival in 2012, an ITV competition TV show called Superstar that led to casting Ben Forster as Jesus for an arena tour of the show, and a production at the Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre celebrating 45 years since the musical’s Broadway debut. An Australian arena tour featuring John Farnham, Jon Stevens, Kate Ceberano, Angry Anderson, Russell Morris and John Waters toured Australia in 1992 to sell-out performances.

This production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival and the 2016 Evening Standard Award for Best Musical, selling out two consecutive engagements in 2016 and 2017. The production played a West End engagement at the Barbican in 2019 before returning to Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre in concert version during the summer of 2020.

