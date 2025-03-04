THE OUTSIDERS, THE GREAT GATSBY, and More Set For Texas Performing Arts' 25-26 Broadway in Austin Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Texas Performing Arts’ 2025-2026 Broadway in Austin Season will include Tony Award–winning Best Musicals, five Austin premieres and the return of fan favorites. Learn more about the full season here!

The 2025-2026 Season kicks off with the first national tour of the five-time Tony Award–winning Best Musical, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, a story about growing up and growing old (in no particular order); based on the award-winning novel by S.E. Hinton and the iconic film comes the groundbreaking musical THE OUTSIDERS, winner of the 2024 Tony Award® for Best Musical; a tale as old as time with the enchanted return of DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST; one of the most beloved musicals of all time, THE SOUND OF MUSIC; the Tony Award®-winning new musical bringing F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic story and the Roaring Twenties to life on the stage, THE GREAT GATSBY; the Tony Award®-winning musical that took the world by storm is back to “ease on down the road” in a new production direct from Broadway, THE WIZ; and the new musical comedy & JULIET that flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. Make it an 8-show package with crowd favorite and musical phenomenon told through the timeless hits of ABBA, MAMMA MIA! Additionally, the global pop sensation SIX, and Tony and Grammy Award®-winning musical, HADESTOWN return as 2025-2026 Season Options.

Broadway in Austin 7- or 8-show subscription packages go on sale beginning at 8:30 p.m. on Monday, March 3. 7-show packages start as low as $285. All current 2024-2025 Subscribers will be automatically renewed risk-free for the 2025-2026 Season on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. Existing subscribers can log into their account now to view their invoice prior to renewals. New patrons can visit BroadwayInAustin.com to learn more and subscribe.

“I’m excited to share our new season with Austin’s passionate Broadway community,” said Texas Performing Arts’ Executive and Artistic Director Bob Bursey. “Over the past year — and many trips to New York — we’ve worked to put together a great selection of shows. I’m proud that the 2025-2026 Broadway in Austin Season will feature the winner of Best New Musical for 2023 (Kimberly Akimbo) AND 2024 (The Outsiders). That doesn’t happen often, and it underlines our commitment to supporting exciting new musicals. I’m also proud of how Austin is part of the creative conversation on Broadway now, with shows like The Outsiders—whose music was created by Austin band Jamestown Revival.”

Texas Performing Arts’ 2025-2026 Broadway in Austin Season features 10 productions from September 2025 to July 2026 at Bass Concert Hall, including:

KIMBERLY AKIMBO | September 30-October 5, 2025

A new musical about growing up and growing old (in no particular order), KIMBERLY AKIMBO is the winner of 5 Tony Awards including BEST MUSICAL. It features Tony Award-winning book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire (Shrek), a Tony Award-winning score by Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home), choreography by Danny Mefford (Dear Evan Hansen) and direction by Tony-nominated director Jessica Stone (Water for Elephants).

Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. In this “howlingly funny heartbreaker of a show” (The New Yorker), Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush … and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

THE OUTSIDERS | October 21-26, 2025

Adapted from S.E. Hinton’s seminal novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic film, this thrilling new musical features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration and arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, and direction by Tony Award®-winner Danya Taymor. Entertainment Weekly says, "It has the power to inspire an entire generation."

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his Best Friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of ‘outsiders’ battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. THE OUTSIDERS navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, THE OUTSIDERS is a story of friendship, family, belonging…and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”

DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST | December 2-14, 2025

Be Our Guest at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, Disney’s first North American production of the beloved musical in over 25 years. This enchanting and timeless tale, filled with the romance and grandeur audiences know and love, has been brought to life like never before, with spectacular new sets and dazzling costumes. The show boasts the Oscar®-winning and Tony Award®-nominated score, including the classic songs “Be Our Guest” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

Reuniting to create this new production are members of the original Tony Award®-winning artistic team, including composer Alan Menken, lyricist Tim Rice, book writer Linda Woolverton, with direction and choreography by Matt West, scenic design by Stanley A. Meyer, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward and lighting design by Natasha Katz.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is the beloved musical that will fill your heart with joy and Disney magic.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC | February 3-8, 2026

For 65 years, THE SOUND OF MUSIC has been one of our “favorite things.” With its timeless story and irresistibly charming score, this Rodgers & Hammerstein classic isn’t just meant to be enjoyed - it’s meant to be shared. Now, a critically acclaimed North American tour brings the cherished musical to stages across the country to teach a new generation to sing.

Directed by three-time Tony Award® winner Jack O’Brien (Hairspray), this vibrant and romantic tale of Maria and the von Trapp family will captivate audiences with its universal themes of love, resilience and the power of music.

Featuring beloved songs like “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and “Edelweiss,” THE SOUND OF MUSIC is the iconic tale of a spirited nun who chooses not to live behind closed doors - and, by following her heart, learns to climb every mountain.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, suggested by The Trapp Family Singers by Maria Augusta Trapp. 2025 marks the 60th anniversary of the Oscar®-winning film, which continues to be one of the most successful movie musicals of all time.

THE GREAT GATSBY | March 10-15, 2026

Based on the classic American novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, the Tony Award®-winning new musical is an unforgettable journey of love, wealth and tragedy that brings the Roaring Twenties to life on stage.

Directed by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), this story of extravagance and longing features choreography by Dominique Kelley (So You Think You Can Dance), a book by Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones) and a jazz- and pop-influenced original score by Jason Howland (Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square).

THE WIZ | May 12-17, 2026

THE WIZ returns “home” to stages across America in an all-new tour, direct from Broadway.

This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway—from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world.

Everybody rejoice--this dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road!

& JULIET | July 14-19, 2026

Created by the Emmy®-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & JULIET asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way.

Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including "Since U Been Gone‚" "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life‚" "That’s The Way It Is,“ and "Can't Stop the Feeling!"—all from the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there’s life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.

Make it an 8-Show Package

MAMMA MIA! | April 14-19, 2026

A mother. A daughter. 3 possible dads.

And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget!

Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited decades ago.

For more than 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the music that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show.

SEASON OPTIONS

(Add To Your 7 or 8-Show Season Package)

SIX | January 20-25, 2026

THE GLOBAL POP SENSATION RETURNS!

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

SIX won the Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. The New York Times says SIX “TOTALLY RULES!” (Critic's Pick) and The Washington Post hails SIX as “Exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for!" The Grammy Award®-nominated SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT, the first Original Broadway Cast Recording ever recorded live on opening night, and SIX the Musical (UK Studio Cast Recording) have collectively been streamed over One Billion times. SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and has been streamed over 115 million times to date.

HADESTOWN | February 20-22, 2026

Come see how the world could be. Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and original director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always.

HADESTOWN intertwines two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

All 2024-2025 subscribers will be automatically renewed into an 8-show package on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. Subscribers retain their same seats for KIMBERLY AKIMBO, THE OUTSIDERS, DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, THE GREAT GATSBY, MAMMA MIA!, THE WIZ and & JULIET, with priority access to add SIX and HADESTOWN.

7- and 8-show Broadway in Austin 2025-26 Season subscription packages go on sale to new subscribers beginning at 8:30 p.m. on Monday, March 3; prices start as low as $285. New Season Subscribers may add the return of MAMMA MIA as an eighth show to complete their package, with SIX and HADESTOWN available as season options.

