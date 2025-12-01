Interview: Cameron Monroe Thomas of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST National Tour

🎭 NEW! Austin Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Austin & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Last week, BroadwayWorld’s Sabrina Wallace (SW), interviewed the lovely Cameron Monroe Thomas (CMT), a recent graduate of the Musical Theatre Program at Texas State University (Class of 2025). Cameron is playing Babette in the National Tour of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, which is coming to Austin this week.

Here is what she had to share with us.

SW: First of all, congratulations on Babette. You just landed a major national tour role right out of Texas State. You just graduated, right?

CMT: Yes, I just graduated in May.

SW: That is impressive. Disney is a huge franchise. Beauty and the Beast has a massive fandom, especially among kids who know every line. How did you learn to navigate that level of attention while staying grounded and focused on the job?

CMT: One of the best parts of doing Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is seeing the kids and their reactions. They dress up as Belle, come to the stage door, and their faces light up. For many of them, it’s their first show. I feel blessed to make that impact. Seeing the joy on audiences’ faces, especially in these trying times, fills my heart and makes me grateful that I get to help tell this story and bring joy. I try to look at the attention through that lens, asking how I can impact someone’s life or make them smile. My faith keeps me grounded as well. I feel like this is a calling, and striving to glorify God helps me stay centered.

SW: So you are in Austin for the next two weeks, being back near your old stomping grounds must be nice. Are you planning to go back to campus to talk to students?

CMT: Yes. I’m going back the first week we’re in Austin to teach a class and talk. My younger sister is actually a freshman in the theatre program now, so I’ll get to see her too.

SW: That is wonderful, thank you for giving back to the community!

SW: Stepping into Babette on a national tour is a huge shift from college. You’ve worked regionally at places like The MUNY, but this is your first major professional job. How did the role reshape the way you see yourself as a performer?

CMT: It has brought a new sense of confidence. During rehearsals I struggled with imposter syndrome because I was the youngest and newest among Broadway veterans and very experienced actors. But once we opened the show, I was able to take full ownership of Babette. I realized I could be on their level and that I bring something special to the table. I’ve learned so much from my scene partners, and the cast has been incredibly welcoming. Working with such warm veterans has instilled confidence that this is what I’m meant to be doing.

SW: Was there a moment on tour when you felt everything click, when you knew you were exactly where you were supposed to be? And how did your training at Texas State play into that confidence?

CMT: Things started clicking for me in college. Texas State instilled confidence and pushed me to expand my acting, singing, and dancing. I really felt things come together junior year, when we began applying our skills in audition classes. Senior year sealed it, especially playing Dolores in Sister Act. That role taught me how to lead a room, lead a show, and stay grounded emotionally and mentally. It also pushed me vocally and physically. I choreographed Guys and Dolls that spring too, which helped me grow as a leader and choreographer. All of these experiences made me a well rounded artist and prepared me to bring my full self to Babette. I never expected to get the role, but I gave it my all. I’m forever grateful to Texas State for shaping who I am and giving me a strong jumping off point in the industry.

SW: What personal rituals or techniques from your Texas State training do you still use when preparing for Babette each day?

CMT: Texas State really emphasized having a sustainable warmup. I always warm up physically before using my voice. After I finish hair and makeup, I do some Pilates in my dressing room, just a ten minute routine that hits everything. Then I do vocal warmups specific to how I’m feeling that day, something Texas State taught us. Instead of general warmups, I target whatever needs attention. Every day I do a self scan to see where my voice and body are.

SW: Touring can be intense. Are there things you’ve learned about staying mentally and physically healthy that you’d pass on to newcomers?

CMT: Mentally and emotionally, set aside daily mindfulness time. Do one thing you enjoy in each town. For me that’s finding a museum or a new coffee shop. Physically, listen to your body. Have fun, be social, but know when you need to rest. Everybody is different.

SW: Do you have a favorite song or moment in the show?

CMT: Two. I love “Be Our Guest” because I have a featured dance part that’s a blast. And I love “Something There”, the opening of Act Two, with the enchanted objects. We get to witness Belle and the Beast really connecting, and the whole cast genuinely gets excited each night.

SW: Is there anything you want audiences to know before they walk into the theatre?

CMT: Come with an open heart and mind. There’s nothing they need to prepare for. Once the show starts, they’ll be engulfed in the world. The technical elements and the magic will speak for themselves.

SW: What advice would you give current Texas State students who hope to transition from college to professional work?

CMT: First, take care of your mental and emotional wellbeing now, because life only gets more complex. Second, start submitting for more auditions. Get comfortable filming yourself because most first rounds are virtual. Learn to work quickly and specifically, because sometimes you only get a few days to prepare. Even in rehearsals for Beauty and the Beast, the writer Linda Wolverton made script changes, and we learned them on the spot. Staying sharp is important. Honestly, Texas State prepares its students really well, so I didn’t feel like I was missing anything.

SW: Is there anything else you’d like to share?

CMT: Just that I’m so grateful to do this show and share it with audiences across the country. It’s a huge blessing to bring joy and light to others.

I can’t wait to see this show and Cameron as Babette on Wednesday! She is not only talented but a genuinely kind soul.

Cameron Monroe Thomas as Babette

Disney's Beauty and The Beast

Texas Performing Arts presents Broadway in Austin

CAMERON MONROE THOMAS (Babette), TXST MT 2025, is thrilled to make her National Tour debut with BATB! Recent credits: Sister Act (Tina/Ensemble) and BATB (Ensemble) at The Muny and Beautiful (Lucille/Shirelle) at The ZACH. Philippians 4:13. @c_thomas551

Age Recommendation: All ages

Run Time: 2 hours and 30 minutes including intermission

Disney’s Beauty and The Beast

Book by Linda Woolverton, author of the original screenplay

Score, songs by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman plus songs written especially for the stage by Alan Menken and Tim Rice

Directed & choreographed by Matt West

Texas Performing Arts presents Broadway in Austin

Bass Concert Hall | 2350 Robert Dedman Drive | Austin, TX 78712

Playing Dec 2nd through Dec 14th (2 weeks!)

Tuesdays through Fridays at 7:30 PM

Saturdays at 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Sundays at 1:00 PM & 6:30 PM