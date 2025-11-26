Georgetown Palace Theatre to Present DASHING THROUGH THE SNOW

🎭 NEW! Austin Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Austin & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Georgetown Palace Theatre will pen Dashing Through the Snow this Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, on the Playhouse stage. Another comedy from Jones Hope Wooten, Dashing Through the Snow, kicks off the holiday season in the Playhouse.

It's four days before Christmas in the tiny town of Tinsel, Texas, and a colorful parade of eccentric guests arrive at the Snowflake Inn and deck the halls with holiday hilarity.

Directed by Bethany Watkin. The show runs Friday, Nov. 28-Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025 at the Palace Playhouse.