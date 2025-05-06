Review: RUMORS at City Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Neil Simon, the undisputed master of American comedy, spent a lifetime perfecting the art of the farce. With hits like The Odd Couple, Barefoot in the Park, and Plaza Suite, his name is synonymous with quick wit, urbane absurdity, and laugh-out-loud situations. Rumors, which premiered on Broadway in 1988, stands apart from his more autobiographical or sentiment-laced work. This is Simon at his most frivolous—a pure farce, free of subtext, plumbing no psychological depths. And that’s exactly the point.

City Theatre’s production of Rumors, directed by the talented Jim Lindsay, leans into the play’s madness with full commitment. From the moment we enter the posh New York townhouse (rendered with surprising richness and detail for such an intimate venue), we are dropped into a world where logic takes a back seat to mayhem.

The premise is delightfully ridiculous: guests arrive at the 10th wedding anniversary party of the Deputy Mayor of New York, only to find him shot in the ear, his wife missing, and the help vanished. As more guests arrive, the lies multiply, the panic builds, and hilarity ensues.

Julien Hemmendinger (Ken), Sam Watson (Chris), , DJ Delvecchio (Lenny), Cait Rudd (Claire), Ross Millsap (Earnie), Carol Cain (Cookie), Darwin Ragsdale (Glen), Michelina Haralson (Cassie), Michelle Malia and Brandy Davis (Officers Welch and Pudney) portray a comical ensemble of nutjobs, with everyone drinking the same silly-juice, and that cohesion serves the piece well. The timing is generally sharp, and while a few punchlines could land with more force, the rhythm of the ensemble keeps the momentum going. In farce, unity matters more than individual brilliance, and this cast gets that.

Cast of Neil Simon's RUMORS

PC: City Theatre Austin

Lindsay’s direction keeps the pace brisk and the energy high. The comedy never lags—even when the script’s verbal gymnastics threaten to spiral out of control. The physicality of the cast is commendable: doors slam, characters faint, people crawl and spin and trip with wild-eyed commitment, all in service of Simon’s comedic chaos.

This isn’t a life-changing script, nor is it a deeply moving play. It is meant to be ridiculous. It is meant to be fun. And sometimes, that is precisely what we need. Rumors doesn’t ask us to think—it asks us to laugh, and City Theatre delivers on that promise from beginning to end.

Rumors may not leave you pondering life’s big questions, but this play will make you laugh. In times that feel all too serious, this un-serious production is just the tonic.

Duration: 2.5 hours including an intermission.

RUMORS

Book by Neil Simon

Directed by Jim Lindsay

Now Playing through May 18th, 2025

Thursdays to Saturdays at 8:00PM

Sundays at 3:00PM

City Theatre

Genesis Creative Collective

1507 Wilshire Blvd.

Austin, TX 78722

Reader Reviews