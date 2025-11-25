Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Zach Theater

🎭 NEW! Austin Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Austin & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

ZACH Theatre's A Christmas Carol remains an unmissable Austin holiday tradition, and this year's production proves why my daughters and I return season after season. We've been coming to the show since my girls were in middle school, and each performance feels like a warm, joyful ritual, a heartbeat of our holiday season. This year, the production sparkles with polish and spirit, blending the comfort of familiar moments with the thrill of fresh performances and new musical touches.

The production opens with the classic Dickens narrative: Ebenezer Scrooge, cold and miserly, is visited on Christmas Eve by three ghosts who guide him through his past, present, and what might come. But ZACH's staging makes the story feel far from dusty. The ghosts belt out soul, gospel, pop, and even rap, underscoring Scrooge's transformation with a score that feels like a radio station spinning through decades. Allen Robertson's work as music director and arranger ensures each number lands with perfect rhythm and emotional punch, while Dave Steakly's inventive adaptation keeps the story both respectful of tradition and vibrantly alive.

The set, designed by Bob Lavallee, is classic Victorian at first glance, but peppered with delightful touches that nod to home, most notably the tiny neon-lit Austin landmarks in lieu of Victorian London rooftops. It's a small gesture that grounds the story, bridging Dickens's fantasy with the warmth of our own city, and it glides seamlessly as the ghosts lead Scrooge through the twists and turns of memory.

At the heart of the show is Ebenezer Scrooge himself, brought to life by Peter Frechette. He embodies grumpiness with perfection, making the character's eventual transformation all the more luminous. Frechette's Scrooge is not just a figure of comic irritation; we witness the man beneath, the light, humor, and vulnerability emerging as he confronts his own life and choices. Watching him evolve onstage is to watch redemption unfurl, and it is at once funny, touching, and profound.

Ryan Everett Wood as Mr. Cratchit is a revelation. His warmth, humor, and heartfelt delivery, particularly in his final number "O Holy Night", earn him a standing ovation, capturing the spirit of the season with pure joy. Jill C. Holmes sparkles as the Ghost of Christmas Present, delighting the audience with charisma and her signature, powerful vocals, including a nod to The Sound of Music. Roderick Standford as Marley brings a commanding, house-shaking presence. Kenny Williams turns the Ghost of Christmas Past into a flamboyant, laugh-out-loud highlight, stealing every scene he enters. Gabrielle North's rendition of "Hallo" is a jaw-dropping showcase of vocal magic, and Ian Bethany, stepping in for Will Mallick, is breathtaking as Young Scrooge, capturing the character's darkening journey with stunning clarity. The youth ensemble is equally impressive, polished, and charming, and during our visit, the Green Cast handled their roles with confidence and delight.

This production balances nostalgia with invention. New songs, including a playful, modern touch like Miley Cyrus's "I Can Buy Myself Flowers," integrate seamlessly with the classic tale, while the ghosts' energetic, modernized numbers keep the story feeling urgent and alive. Over the years, ZACH has become a launching pad for local talent, watching young performers grow from ensemble roles into powerhouse leads, creating a sense of continuity and community that adds a subtle but potent layer to the experience.

Zach's A Christmas Carol is a party worth attending every year. It brings the community together to celebrate the spirit of the Holiday season. For my family, the magic of this musical lies in its ability to make us laugh, swell our hearts, and nearly forget where we are. We laugh at Scrooge's grumpiness, celebrate the Cratchits' joy, and shiver when Marley's chains rattle. Year after year, the show reminds us that kindness changes us, gives us redemption, and the past isn't a prison unless we allow it to be. It's not just a play; it's a gift we give ourselves every holiday season.

Age Recommendation: Ages 6 and up

Run Time: 2 hours and 20 minutes with a 20-minute intermission

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

by Charles Dickens

Adapted and Directed by Dave Steakley

Musical Direction by Allen Robertson

Choreography by Cassie Abate

Zach Theater

The Topfer at Zach | 202 S Lamar Blvd. | Austin, TX | 78704

Now Playing through January 3rd, 2026

Tuesdays through Sundays at 7:30 PM

Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30 PM

Additional shows/no show dates:

No Show on November 27th (Thanksgiving)

Wednesday, December 24th, shows are at 1:00 PM and 6:30 PM

Wednesday, December 31st, shows are at 1:00 PM and 6:30 PM

Other show dates include: November 28th at 2:30 PM, December 23rd at 2:30 PM, December 3oth at 2:30 PM

