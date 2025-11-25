Review: IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS at TexArts

🎭 NEW! Austin Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Austin & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Seeing White Christmas at TexArts is like stepping into a vintage snow globe: sparkling, exuberant, and meticulously curated, even as you sense the imperfections lurking beneath the surface. The musical tells the story of two former World War II Army buddies, Bob Wallace and Phil Davis, who carve out a career as a successful song and dance duo. When they discover that their old commanding officer, General Waverly, is struggling to keep his Vermont inn afloat, they stage a holiday show to help. Along the way, they meet sisters Betty and Judy Haynes, whose charm and vocal brilliance sweep both the heroes and the audience off their feet. The story unfolds in warm, familiar rhythms, blending romance, camaraderie, and holiday cheer with effortless ease.

White Christmas the musical traces its lineage directly to the 1954 film of the same name, which starred Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye. The stage adaptation, first produced on Broadway in 2004, faithfully brings Irving Berlin’s music and the film’s story to life while adding a layer of theatricality perfect for live audiences. Berlin’s iconic songs, including the title track “White Christmas,” “Blue Skies,” “Sisters,” and “I Love a Piano,” are timeless. The musical has been nominated for multiple awards over the years for choreography and design, and productions worldwide continue to draw audiences with its nostalgic appeal.

TexArts’ production, directed by Rick Lombardo with choreography by Kimberly Schafer, sparkles with energy, polish, and heart. Ray DeJohn, as Bob Wallace, exudes charm and charisma, evoking nostalgia for men who knew when to apologize and how to wow a young, independent woman. Maclain Dassati, as Phil Davis, channels Danny Kaye with precision, making the role his own, and his physicality in the slapstick sequences is commendable, adding a playful energy that keeps the audience laughing. Lydia Margitza, as Betty Haynes, and Cara Bernstein, as Judy Haynes, radiate vocal brilliance and chemistry, effortlessly elevating every scene they share. Laura Huffman Powell, as Martha, is a gem as always, delivering powerhouse vocals that steal every heart, while Curt Olson, as General Waverly, grounds the story with warmth and gravitas. The ensemble cast is outstanding, bringing tap-toed numbers to life, hitting every harmony with precision, and moving through lavishly choreographed sequences with astonishing timing and grace.

Costumes by Cassidy Barber are gorgeous and period accurate, shimmering with 1950s charm and perfectly complementing the elegance of the set. The design by Donna Cooughlin amplifies the magic without overwhelming it. The elegant set allows the performers’ charisma to shine, while lighting (Conner Gilbert), sound (Seth Ellington), and props (April Hudson) conjure the illusion of a snow-draped Vermont inn even in an Austin November that teases 80-degree afternoons.

Experiencing this musical is a heady mix of delight and reflection. It evokes a simpler era, where friendship, love, and showbiz sparkle, even as the world it reflects was far from inclusive. While it leans heavily into its “white” Americana, the warmth, humor, and extraordinary performances, especially the ensemble’s polished tap numbers and harmonies, make it a holiday spectacle that truly sings. With unforgettable music, thrilling choreography, lavish costumes, and a cast that radiates joy from every footfall and note, TexArts’ White Christmas is a celebration of the season that leaves the heart full and the toes tapping.

Age Recommendation: Ages 6 and up

Run Time: 2 hours and 20 minutes with a 20-minute intermission

Irving Berlin’s WHITE CHRISTMAS

Book is by David Ives and Paul Blake

Music and lyrics by Irving Berlin

Directed by Rick Lombardo

Choreography by Kimberly Schafer

Music Direction by Andy Heger

TexArts Association

1110 Ranch Road 620 S, Lakeway, TX

Now Playing through December 21st, 2025

Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 PM

Sundays at 2:00 PM

There is no performance on November 27th (Thanksgiving)

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Austin News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...