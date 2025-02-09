Photos: JERSEY BOYS at ZACH Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The smash hit musical, Jersey Boys is now playing at The Topfer at ZACH, under the direction and choreography by Associate Artistic Director Cassie Abate with musical direction by Allen Robertson. Check out photos of the cast in action!

From the streets of New Jersey to the pinnacle of fame, witness the incredible 40-year friendship that fueled the success of four blue-collar kids in Jersey Boys. This Tony-winning Broadway hit, packed with chart-topping songs from Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons like “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” celebrates the iconic music that earned the famous four a well-deserved place in the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame.

Photo Credit: AxelB Photography

