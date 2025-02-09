News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: JERSEY BOYS at ZACH Theatre

Jersey Boys will run through March 2, 2025 at The Topfer at ZACH.

By: Feb. 09, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The smash hit musical, Jersey Boys is now playing at The Topfer at ZACH, under the direction and choreography by Associate Artistic Director Cassie Abate with musical direction by Allen Robertson. Check out photos of the cast in action!

LATEST NEWS

ANNIE Comes To Bass Concert Hall This May
Review: LES MISÉRABLES at Bass Concert Hall
Review: SHE WAS HERE at Austin Playhouse
The Filigree Theatre To Present DR. JEKYLL & MR. HYDE At Factory On 5th

From the streets of New Jersey to the pinnacle of fame, witness the incredible 40-year friendship that fueled the success of four blue-collar kids in Jersey Boys. This Tony-winning Broadway hit, packed with chart-topping songs from Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons like “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” celebrates the iconic music that earned the famous four a well-deserved place in the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame.

Photo Credit: AxelB Photography

Photos: JERSEY BOYS at ZACH Theatre Image

Photos: JERSEY BOYS at ZACH Theatre ImagePhotos: JERSEY BOYS at ZACH Theatre ImagePhotos: JERSEY BOYS at ZACH Theatre ImagePhotos: JERSEY BOYS at ZACH Theatre Image





Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos