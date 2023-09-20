Filigree Theatre Unveils Fifth Anniversary Season at Factory on 5th, Starting with ANTIGONE in October

Austin-based independent theatre company, The Filigree Theatre, are back with their Fifth Anniversary Season entitled "The Woman in the Story," beginning with their Fall production of "Antigone," written by Sophocles and adapted by David Rush. Opening weekend will start with a preview on Thursday, Oct. 12 and run through Sunday, Oct. 15 starting at 8 p.m. each night, with a 3 p.m. Sunday matinee, at the Factory on 5th (3409 E 5th St., Austin, TX 78702). The show will then run the following Thursday - Sunday evening at 8 p.m., with the same matinee on Sunday at 3 p.m., until close on Oct. 22. "Antigone'' is a classic Greek tragedy that follows the aftermath of a civil war between Antigone's two brothers. Rush's vibrant adaptation follows fiercely brave Antigone as she faces an impossible choice and the consequences of her decision. She is forced to choose between honoring the law of the land or the memory of her fallen brother, all under the watchful eye of capricious and vengeful gods. Tickets for "Antigone'' are available now at The Filigree Theatre website and directly via Click Here.

ABOUT FILIGREE'S FIFTH ANNIVERSARY SEASON:

The Filigree Theatre's annual season is structured to connect the Past, Present and Future of theater over the course of a three-show season. Each season is structured as follows: starting with the Fall (Past) represented by an older or classic play; then Winter (Present) represented by a current piece from a playwright living/working today; concluding with the Spring (Future) represented by a new work or World Premiere. Each season is tied together with a common theme that runs throughout the three shows. The theme of Filigree Theatre's Fifth Anniversary Season is "The Woman in the Story", as it will take the audience on a journey with three strong, intelligent,

independently-minded women who, each, in their own way (and in their own era), are fighting to survive in the proverbial 'man's world'.

From David Rush's adaptation of Sophocles' classic play "Antigone" in the Fall, to Anna Ziegler's "Photograph 51'' in the Winter, concluding with Julie Zaffarano's new work, "Above the Fold'' in the Spring, The Filigree Theatre is excited to share the incredible influence of these women with audiences. This season will celebrate the fiercely brave Antigone, standing up for her convictions no matter the cost to herself, 1950s scientist Rosalind Franklin in a race with her male colleagues towards ground-breaking genetic discoveries, and Dorothy Walton, an ambitious young journalist in the 1930's trying to make a name for herself in a ruthless profession. Each of these women navigates the complex expectations and social nuance of their time while holding, like a guiding light, their own moral compass.

"We are so happy to be returning to, and partnering with, Factory on Fifth as our 'theatre home' for Filigree's whole Fifth Season" said Elizabeth V. Newman (Director, Filigree Producing Artistic Director). "I'm thrilled to work with our talented designers this season to transform the same space - such a unique non-traditional venue as Factory on Fifth - into three distinct environments for our three productions this season."

ABOUT "ANTIGONE" DIRECTOR & CAST:

Elizabeth V. Newman (Director, Filigree Producing Artistic Director) is a native New Yorker who has directed and produced critically-acclaimed theatre and film projects in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto and Austin. Newman graduated from Yale University with dual B.A. degrees in History of Art and Theater Studies. She earned her M.F.A. degree in Film Production at Boston University. Her stage directing credits include: "LIFTED" by Charlie Thurston (World Premiere, Austin); "TIDE" by Molly Wagner (World Premiere, Austin); "Fire in Dreamland" by Rinne Groff (Austin); "100 Planes" by Lila Rose Kaplan (World Premiere, Austin, West Coast Premiere, Los Angeles); "The Lady From The Sea" by Henrik Ibsen; "The Turn Of The Screw" by Jeffrey Hatcher (Austin); "Fefu And Her Friends" by Maria Irene Fornes (Austin); "Miss Julie" by August Strindberg (Austin); "A Delicate Ship" by Anna Ziegler (Austin Premiere), "Trio" by Sheila Cowley (World Premiere, Austin); "Any Night" by Daniel Arnold and Medina Hahn (Los Angeles Premiere and Austin Premiere - nominated for four B. Iden Payne Awards, including Outstanding Direction of a Drama); "Body of Work" by Christine Hoang, (World Premiere, Austin); "Mocha" by Eleanor Burgess (World Premiere, Austin); "The Sniper's Nest" by Lisa Soland (Austin Premiere); "Goodnight Children Everywhere" by Richard Nelson (London, ON, Canada); "Fragments" by Murray Schisgal (Los Angeles). Her theatrical producing credits include: The Austin Premiere of "When We Were Young And Unafraid" by Sarah Treem; the World Premiere of "Mocha" by Eleanor Burgess (Austin); the World Premiere of "Nights of Noir!" by Casey Wilson (Los Angeles); the West Coast Premiere of "Orange Lemon Egg Canary" by Rinne Groff (Los Angeles); the American Premiere of "Clocks and Whistles" by Samuel Adamson (New York) and "Dutchman" by Leroy Jones (New York). Newman's film directing credits include the feature film "Child of Light" as well as numerous short films, including her most recent project, the comedy short, "Pizza My Heart". She has written several award-winning short and feature-length screenplays. She is a member of DIRECTOR'S LAB: NORTH and served as the Founding Co-President of Women in Film and Television: Austin. She has twice served as a panelist at The Austin Film Festival. To learn more, visit elizabethVnewman.com

David Rush (Author, Adaptation by) has had productions of his plays at such theaters as Stage Left, Mark Taper Forum, Geva Theater, Manhattan Theatre Club, and others. His plays have won and/or placed in national contests and received a variety of awards, including Chicago Jeff's and a Los Angeles Drama-Logue. He has had workshops and readings at Utah Shakespeare Festival, Odyssey, Dayton Playhouse, Orlando Shakespeare and others. He has received Illinois Arts Council grants and was a writer in residence at the Inge Center. His text A Student Guide to Play Analysis is used by over a dozen colleges and his playwriting text, Building Your Play, has been published. Check out his official website: www.davidrushwriter.com

CAST:

The cast of Filigree Theatre's premiere play of the season will feature Julia Bennett as Antigone, Courtney DeBerry as Ismene, Beau Paul as Creon, Martinique Duchene-Phillips as Euridice, Bailey Ellis as Haemon, Mike Ooi as Klemos and Josh Kok as the Scribe & Guard.

DESIGNERS/PRODUCTION:

The crew for this first production of the season will include Kit Brooks as Stage Manager, Patrick Anthony as the Lighting and Set Designer, Johann Solo as Sound Designer, and Liz Tyson as Properties Designer. The show will be costumed by Maddy Lamb.

ABOUT THE FILIGREE THEATRE:

"To filigree" means "to make by hand and with much skill."

The Filigree Theatre is an independent theatre company committed to producing high-level, professional theatre and to creating thoughtful, innovative and challenging work for the stage. The company embraces the dual roots of the word 'Filigree' (filum 'thread' and granum 'seed') in its mission, with an aim to serve both as a SEED by originating work in Filigree's home-base of Austin, TX and as a THREAD by collaborating with artists and engaging audiences in other theatre hubs such as New York & Los Angeles.