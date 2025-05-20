Cast Set for LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL at Doctuh Mistuh Productions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Doctuh Mistuh Productions has revealed the cast for Lizzie: The Musical playing as part of Summer Slam 2025. In association with Austin Playhouse, DMP will present three shows featuring a remount of the B. Iden Payne-winning, Lizzie: The Musical with the complete original cast.

Written by Steven Cheslik-deMeyer, Tim Maner, and Alan Steven Hewitt, Lizzie: The Musical is a rock musical experience recounting the life and trial of Lizzie Borden for the ax murders of her father and stepmother. Winning five B. Iden Payne Awards in 2022-23, this productions return will feature the original ATX Lizzie team, including Stella Frye-Ginsberg as Lizzie Borden. Lizzie will run for a limited eight show engagement, July 11-20, 2025.

Casting for Lizzie includes Stella Frye Ginsberg as Lizzie Bordon; Leslie Hollingsworth as Emma; Libby Dees as Bridget; Maryanna Tollemache as Alice; Madi Sipe as Ensemble; and Jessica Workman as Ensemble.

Directed by Michael E. McKelvey with musical direction by Ellie Jarrett Shattles. The Production Team also includes Glenda Wolfe as Costume Designer and Steve Williams as scenic designer.

Following Lizzie, Doctuh Mistuh will bring two memorable theatrical experiences to Austin: the off-Broadway hit, The Toxic Avenger: The Musical and Pretty Filthy, which received Best Musical nominations by the Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Awards. Both shows will run in repertory July 24 through August 10, 2025. Full casting and production teams for Toxic Avenger: The Musical and Pretty Filthy will be announced shortly.

Comments

Best Off-Broadway Musical - Live Standings CATS: The Jellicle Ball - Perelman Performing Arts Center - 16% Drag: The Musical - New World Stages Stage III - 15% Ragtime - New York City Center - 12% Vote Now!