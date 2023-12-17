Zoe Bayani Reinvents Her Style With New Song 'My Dog'

Zoe Bayani has carved her own niche in the Atlanta music scene with a mesmerizing sound that effortlessly weaves elements of pop, Americana, and indie rock together. Known for introspective lyrics that tug at the heartstrings and stadium-ready indie-pop hooks, Zoe has earned national recognition, positioning her as a standout artist in Atlanta's vibrant indie community.

"My Dog" builds on Zoe's dreamy Americana style with some unexpected and exciting twists. The song starts with Zoe's ethereal guitar lightly strumming as she sings, "Do I look familiar in your beholding eye / do you see the beauty that you had known as just a child?" The intensity then dials up as the band kicks in, and Zoe confesses, "I often feel like a ghost story waiting to happen," channeling classic Lucy Dacus one-liners. Backed by her band, Zoe's confident vocals soar above the rocking instrumentation, delivering an impact that lingers in the hearts of listeners. She sings, "I hope you take it fine / and I'll see you the day my dog dies," with unwavering conviction. It's a powerful motif, providing a cathartic release that creates an unforgettable outro to the song.

In "My Dog," Zoe emerges not only as a powerful storyteller but also as a commanding bandleader. "My Dog" showcases Zoe's singular songwriting chops and her fearless exploration of musical structure. She maintains the emotional punch of artists like Clairo, Lizzy Mcalpine, or boygenius but with a unique perspective that puts her in a category all her own.

Reflecting on "My Dog," Zoe shares, "It started off as a song about my mom and how much I look up to her, but as I kept writing it kind of ended up feeling more dedicated just to people I love."

She adds, "I hate taking people's advice, even though I know that my friends and family are pretty much always right," I always end up wanting to be a contrarian, and that's what the actual "dog" ends up representing in the song. It's a metaphor for those bad decisions and judgments you end up sticking with just because someone else told you not to."

"My Dog" is the first taste of Zoe's forthcoming debut album. Her new album expands her musical palette, introducing a more expansive and mature sonic universe. Anticipate additional singles in the coming months as Zoe sets the stage for a dynamic and transformative chapter in her burgeoning career. Longtime fans can expect her new song to include Zoe's always-poignant perspective with the added bonus of more mature instrumentation and lyrics that fit a broader range of themes.

Listen to Zoe Bayani

"My Dog" by Zoe Bayani, Distributed by Cage Riot