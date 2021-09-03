VIDEO: The Cast of the New Musical DARLIN' CORY Performs 'After The Ashes'

See the cast of the world premiere musical DARLIN' CORY performs "After the Ashes" during the Alliance's sneak peek event, Behind the Musical.

Set against the backdrop of 1920s Appalachia, DARLIN' CORY is a haunting new musical by playwright & novelist Phillip DePoy (EDWARD FOOTE) and Sugarland's Grammy-Award winning front man, Kristian Bush (TROUBADOUR). In a tiny mountain town with no road in - and no road out - a community carries secrets of all sizes. But when a young woman with ambition and intelligence collides with a pastor deeply committed to preserving the status quo, cracks begin to appear in the town's well-constructed façade. And when a stranger appears with a mysterious backstory and the best moonshine anyone's ever tasted - some of those secrets threaten to spill.

With an original folk-country score, this modern-day myth inspired by local lore promises to leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

DARLIN' CORY is set to premiere on the Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre September 8 - October 3, 2021. Tickets are available at www.alliancetheatre.org/cory.